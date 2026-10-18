Maple Leafs’ decade-long problem proves Jim Hiller isn't the only one to blame

An all-too-familiar trend is emerging in Jim Hiller's first season as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. When things get tough for the Leafs, the core takes a slight beating from the outside noise, but the head coach always gets it worse. At some point, we have to wonder whether Toronto needs to admit the right pieces aren't in place and start over, since the same issues keep arising for every coach who's been thrown under the bus.

The Maple Leafs put in an uninspired effort against the New York Islanders on Saturday night, dropping them to last in the Atlantic Division. The hope was that the team would come out firing after blowing a lead in the last game against the Islanders. However, it looked like the same ol' story when this core group needed to pull together for a big win, and Hiller confirmed that post-game when talking to reporters, according to Jesse Blake via X.

"“It's just disappointing. They could have a full lineup in there and our lack of fortitude to get to the inside makes it disappointing, in any case. “" Jim Hiller

In a game where the Leafs struggled to get inside, it wasn't surprising to see William Nylander post the worst forward metrics of the night. Nylander has shown flashes this season with his dashing rushes, but they've all involved playing around the perimeter, which won't bring much success against teams like the Islanders.

Auston Matthews had a better game than Nylander and, at times, has looked like his old dominant self, but those moments haven't been as frequent as they needed to be. Gavin McKenna also bounced back after Thursday night's benching drama with a good effort, but he won't create havoc in front of the net, either.

In fact, when you see McKenna toss backhand no-look passes into the middle that get picked off, you see why Hiller makes some of the ice-time decisions he does. Those plays are great when they work, and they excite fans and prove he has first-overall talent, but when the team is down, they're the worst in the division, and he is turning over pucks that go the other way, that excitement quickly turns to frustration.

The Maple Leafs are undeniably playing a more exciting brand of hockey this season. Fans who checked out during the 2025-26 season are now happy to turn on the television and watch, but that feeling may quickly sour if they don't find a couple of wins soon.

If you close your eyes while Hiller is talking, you can almost hear Craig Berube, Sheldon Keefe, or even Mike Babcock lamenting the same issues that hampered the Leafs on Saturday night. If this core hasn't been able to do it for a coach over the last decade, why blame Hiller for what's happened in the first nine games?