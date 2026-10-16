Kirill Marchenko's breakout game was wasted by the Maple Leafs in horrific fashion

The Toronto Maple Leafs experienced a crushing defeat on all fronts Thursday night, losing 5-4 to their division rival, the Buffalo Sabres, after leading 4-2 heading into the final 10 minutes of the third period.

What made it even more painful is that the loss wasted one of the best games of Kirill Marchenko's young career. The 26-year-old Russian forward scored his fifth career hat trick and finished a point shy of tying his career high of four points in a game.

It was a coming-out party for Marchenko in a Maple Leafs sweater, but as Toronto fans should have learned a little over a decade ago, sometimes the Leafs can waste even a four-goal game.

Leafs' defense continues to struggle, can't outscore problems

There was plenty of blame to go around with Darren Raddysh being the only Leaf not on the ice for a goal against all night, and he was a bright spot with an assist and a spot on the ice for three Toronto goals. The pairing of Morgan Rielly and Troy Stecher struggled, with Rielly on the ice for two goals against and Stecher for three while fellow defender Jake McCabe was also on for two against.

It was a tough night for defenseman Nick Blankenburg as well, although he wasn't in the biggest role, logging just 15:37 of ice time. His play proved costly, getting caught on the ice for a goal against and recording a game-high five giveaways.

Several forwards also had rough nights as Jack Roslovic assisted on Auston Matthews' opening goal but was on the ice for two goals against, as were forwards Colton Sissons and Marchenko.

The turning point came in the third period as Toronto entered the frame with a two-goal lead, Toronto looked like it took its foot off the gas, getting outshot 12-4 and failing to record a single shot in the overtime period. The Sabres seized the momentum, tied the game and went on to win in overtime.

Head coach Jim Hiller also made a controversial decision in the third benching Gavin McKenna after John Tavares, his regular center, went down with an injury in the second period. Hiller kept the recent first overall pick on the bench and McKenna did not return in the third period or overtime. The 18-year-old finished with just nine shifts, the same number as fourth-line forward Zach MacEwan.

On a night that should have celebrated Toronto’s offensive effort, the Leafs allowed five goals for the second straight game and three or more for the sixth game in a row. Without Chris Tanev on the back end, the defense has struggled and could keep costing the team games, even when the offense erupts the way it did with Marchenko’s hat trick.

The Leafs have reportedly been exploring defensemen to add, but some relief may be on the way in the meantime. Toronto’s next three opponents are the New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks and, finally, Matthew Knies and the Columbus Blue Jackets, all of whom rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring this season.