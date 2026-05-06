Maple Leafs CEO raises eyebrows with comments during press conference

The Maple Leafs officially introduced the new management squad on Monday. The introductory presser was a formality, allowing the entire NHL world to see who would be running the show in Toronto.

But the interaction that grabbed the bulk of the attention was the interaction between Keith Pelley and Steve Simmons. Simmons’ frontal engagement of Pelley was more than just theatrics. It exposed something abundantly clear throughout this entire management process: Hubris.

The ancient Greeks condemned hubris, as believing you have all the answers never leads down a good path. Hubris invariably leads to overestimating your ability to get it right.

Pelley displayed plenty of that. When confronted by Simmons’ comments about Chayka being a “con artist,” “liar,” and a “sham,” the entire table squirmed.

But it was Pelley’s reply that was the most telling.

“I must have talked to different people.”

No other words.

Steve Simmons goes at Keith Pelley for hiring John Chayka. This was something. pic.twitter.com/zSw8768sCQ — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 4, 2026

Pelley’s derisive look towards Simmons made it patent that Pelley was unhappy with his judgment being questioned.

Fair enough. None of us likes having our decisions questioned or doubted. But then again, any successful businessperson would know when they’re making a solid decision and when they’re going out on a limb.

If Pelley didn’t know that he was going out on a very thin limb, then he’s either delusional or just misguided.

Either way, that’s not a good way of conducting business. Every management textbook, seminar, article, whatever, always harps on surrounding yourself with the best possible people. Pelley partially accomplished that with Sundin, his management inexperience notwithstanding.

As for Chayka, we can give him the benefit of the doubt insofar as being a good executive. But the fact is that Pelley’s lack of explanation behind the “due diligence” is suspect. Even legendary investors and businesspeople like Warren Buffett, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates offer their shareholders, investors, and customers explanations.

Buffett never talked to shareholders about investing in a company by saying, “We did our due diligence and left it at that.” Such behavior in a professional business environment would never fly. Publicly traded companies could never get away with saying, here’s what we got, and that’s it.

It remains to be seen what the overall sentiment will be regarding Chayka and his tenure in Toronto. If he works out as intended, Pelley can strut around outside Scotiabank Arena laughing in everyone’s faces.

But if this entire situation blows up, Pelley will come under tremendous fire. Let’s hope for the sake of the Maple Leafs that Pelley is right and will have the chance to gloat about being right.