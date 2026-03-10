Maple Leafs call up promising former second-round pick ahead of game vs. Canadiens

As a result of a lost and disappointing season, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a significant exodus of players at the trade deadline that included key role players in Nicolas Roy, Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann. With their departures, it presented some prime opportunities for other players remaining in the Leafs organization to step in their places.

One of those opportunities have finally arrived as the Maple Leafs recalled promising forward Bo Groulx from the Marlies ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Although Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn’t confirm whether or not he will be in their lineup tonight, Luke Fox of Sportsnet indicated that 10 of his friends and family members will be attending the game at Bell Centre tonight, making the possible more probable as a result. If Groulx does suit up, Calle Jarnkrok appears to be the odd man out with Groulx projected to join the fourth line with Dakota Joshua and Steven Lorentz as per Daily Faceoff.

The Leafs signed Groulx to a two-year contract this past offseason to add valuable forward depth to the organization. The 26-year-old center had spent his entire 2025-26 season with the Marlies in which he has recorded 27 goals and 23 assists for 50 points in just 54 games played. The goals and points totals were both tops on the team as Groulx had been their main offensive leader throughout the season. His hard work and perseverance has now been finally rewarded with his promotion to the Leafs.

As a former second-round of the Anaheim Ducks back in the 2018 NHL Draft, making the NHL isn’t new for Groulx as he has previously played in parts of three seasons with the Ducks. However, he had failed to maintain a consistent NHL gig with the team, posting only one goal and four assists for five points in 65 career NHL games played. Ultimately, he was non-tendered by Anaheim and elected free agency following the 2023-24 season.

The New York Rangers would sign Groulx to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season, but would end up spending his entire year with their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack where he amassed 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points in 47 games played prior to joining the Leafs.

Groulx will aim to take full advantage of his opportunity with Toronto now to establish what he hopes to finally be a solid and productive NHL career ahead of him.