Maple Leafs better off by missing out on Andersson

News of Sunday night’s trade involving a notable Maple Leafs trade target caught more than a few fans and pundits off guard.

The trade in itself was hardly a surprise. The Vegas Golden Knights had been the most notable suitors for defenseman Rasmus Andersson. What did catch some off guard was the deal happening on a Sunday night.

The Flames played the New York Islanders on Saturday night, with Andersson getting an ovation as he left the ice following the team’s 4-2 win. It was pretty much an admission that everyone knew a trade was coming.

But it was tough to fathom that the trade was THAT close. Be that as it may, Andersson was a major target for the Maple Leafs. Rumors flew around for months, suggesting that the Leafs were doing everything they could to land Andersson. Alas, the effort was for naught.

Then again, perhaps the Maple Leafs are better off by missing out. The rationale lies in the price the Golden Knights paid for Andersson. The return was a third-pairing defenseman, a first-round pick, and a second-rounder. That second-rounder, however, could become a first-rounder if conditions are met.

That was a steep price to pay. But from Vegas’ point of view, it was worth it. From the Maple Leafs’ point of view, it was doable. Unfortunately, Toronto just didn’t have the pieces to make the deal work.

The Leafs don’t have a first-round pick until 2028. While the Leafs have a 2027 second-rounder, they couldn’t offer the conditions to make it a first-rounder until at least 2029. Unless the Maple Leafs somehow topped Vegas’ offer, it was unlikely they were going to land Andersson.

And that’s a good thing. The Leafs can’t afford to mortgage any more futures that the team just doesn’t have.

There’s another side to this situation, however. The Maple Leafs are not a guaranteed Stanley Cup contender. The Leafs aren’t even firmly in a playoff spot. If anything, the Leafs could be rebuilding by 2028. So, the club is better off holding onto those picks for the time being.

Andersson would have been a highly expensive rental

Let’s assume for a minute that the Maple Leafs went all-in and got Andersson. That move is something fans would have wanted to see. For a long time, one of the biggest criticisms of the Leafs’ roster construction has been the lack of a true, number-one defenseman.

But what if Andersson decided to bolt at the end of the season?

That could have been a real possibility. Vegas didn’t get a contract extension when it traded for Andersson. Of course, the talk has been that Andersson wants to play in Vegas. But would that have been the case for Andersson in Toronto?

So, the Leafs could have spent two more high draft picks for a player who might not have re-signed with the club. That move would have led to horrible optics for GM Brad Treliving. And it’s the type of foolish trades that have characterized Toronto in the past.

There will be other targets out there. The trade season is just beginning to heat up. But the fact of the matter is that the Maple Leafs are better off missing out on Andersson, rather than paying with assets they can ill afford to lose, only to see him bolt in free agency at the end of the season.