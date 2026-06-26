Maple Leafs are trying to get 2nd overall from Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most talked-about teams heading into the NHL draft. Having won the draft lottery, many are expecting them to draft Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick. He is someone who can step into the lineup from day one and make an impact. He and Auston Matthews on the line can become one of the best in all of hockey. He could be the missing piece that helps the Leafs get over the hump.

However, that may not be the only time that the Leafs pick in the top five. Chris Johnson of TSN and The Athletic is reporting that the Leafs have had conversations with the Sharks about acquiring the second overall pick. This is a move that would send shockwaves through the league and shake up how people are viewing the draft. But what would it take for the Leafs to get this pick, and would it be the right move?

Chris Johnston: The Leafs have been one of the teams that have been knocking at the door of San Jose trying to get the #2 pick - Chris Johnston Show (6/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 25, 2026

Would trading for the second overall pick be worth it for the Leafs?

It appears the Leafs are interested in coming away with multiple high-end prospects. They want young players who can come in and play meaningful minutes for the Leafs. While there are a few prospects that fit this, the best one is Ivar Stenberg. The Swedish forward has dominated in the SHL and is viewed as the second-best player in this class. If you can come away with the two best players in the draft, that's a great start for John Chayka and Mats Sundin.

Making this deal and pairing McKenna and Stenberg would usher in a new era of Leafs hockey. It would be seen as the official end of the "Core 4" and the beginning of the Matthews-and-the-kids era. This is the kind of shake-up the Leafs need right now. While pieces that were a part of the "Core 4" have been moved, the shortcomings still feel like they are hovering over the organization. It's like a black cloud they have not been able to get rid of.

McKenna and Stenberg would bring a new energy to Toronto. They would bring a youthful energy and a hunger to win that is contagious. It could be what fixes some of the locker-room and culture problems the Leafs have. This would be huge for the Leafs. It is something that can help the Leafs overcome the problems they faced last season. It won't solve all the problems, but it will help the Leafs be more competitive and a team fighting for a playoff spot.

The one question surrounding it is, what will it cost for the Leafs to get the pick? We know the Sharks are interested in moving it, but they are going to want something that can help them now. Thankfully, this is something the Leafs have. A player like Morgan Reilly can be a huge help for the Sharks. He is someone who can give the Sharks solid top-four minutes, which they desperately need. The Sharks would quickly become playoff contenders if they added a defenseman like Reilly.

Although it will cost a lot and will be hard to pull off, trading for the second overall pick would be a huge win for the Leafs. It's a franchise-changing move that shifts the perceptions of the Leafs for years to come.