Gavin McKenna believes he'd be the perfect linemate for Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs are just hours away from kicking off the NHL draft with the first overall pick and with many expecting them to draft Gavin McKenna with that pick. He has recently shared his thoughts on the chance to play alongside Auston Matthews that has Leafs Nation salivating.

McKenna speaks on the chance to play with Matthews

In a recent interview with TSN's Gino Reda, he was asked about the potential to play alongside Matthews and how exciting that opportunity is.

There are two things that stand out, his overall response and how he feels the fit is going to be there. As well as just how confident he is as a player. Keep in mind, this is an 18 year-old player that is talking about playing beside one of the best goal scorers in the entire NHL.

Here's what he had to say:

"“My game is a playmaker. I can think the game very well, and I can find guys in spots where not many people can find them. My game has always been like that, so if you put me with a shooter, it could be pretty lethal. I think that’s who Auston Matthews is; he’s a shooter. He’s got experience in the league, and that would give me a lot of confidence. Just having a guy like that, and guys like (John) Tavares, who have been through it, could help me a lot, if that’s the case.”" McKenna

Personally, the key takeaway from this statement from McKenna is that he recognizes that he can become the "guy." Remember when Mitch Marner was "the guy?" He would collect assist after assist on Matthews' goals. Heck, he was a big reason as to why Matthews was able to hit 69 goals. And that's not to say Marner didn't do more, because he did. It's just simply the fact that he was the passer. He got the puck to Matthews and let him rip it home.

McKenna gets it; he knows that all he has to do is look at the open lanes and get the puck to Matthews, and he can do the rest. That is incredibly exciting for all parties involved.

There could be a very real chance that McKenna helps get Matthews back to his form and score 50-60 goals. All because, like Marner, he recognizes his greatest strength is passing and Matthews' is shooting.