Maple Leafs are saying all the right things about Gavin McKenna’s slow start

Gavin McKenna wasn't going to be the Toronto Maple Leafs' savior as an 18-year-old, regardless of where he went in the 2026 NHL Draft. While most Maple Leafs fans wouldn't have expected him to be the team's top forward after three games, they might've expected him to at least have a secondary assist by now. Instead, his pointless streak is hanging over his head, whether he realizes it or not.

The good news for Maple Leafs fans is that McKenna doesn't seem fazed by his lack of production. For a player who has been recording points with ease since he was born, it is a great sign that he isn't letting it affect him, according to Jim Hiller via Anna Dua's post on X.

"“He’s young and he just seems unflappable to me… I'm sure he wishes he had more right now, of course that’s obvious. But I haven't seen it affect him when I talk to him. He’s got a smile on his face and he walks around here the same as he did two months ago and two weeks ago… I think that's a really important quality for him.”" Jim Hiller

If there's one player in the Leafs' locker room who knows a thing or two about being unflappable, it is William Nylander. The Swedish forward has been skating on a line with McKenna since training camp, and his confidence in the rookie hasn't wavered. You could easily argue the pairing isn't working as a line with John Tavares, but Nylander believes that the offense is coming, according to Luke Fox via X.

"“I mean, there's no pressure to produce. He's going to be a great player. It's going to happen. And when it does, it’s going to come in waves. A lot of waves.”" William Nylander

Ironically, McKenna may see an uptick in production if they move him away from Nylander. The second line has been one of the worst in the league, and even if the rookie were in his third or fourth year in the league, the combination of players might not be working.

#Leafs coach Jim Hiller on being patient with the makeup of the second line.



"You can only be patient for so long, but we'll stick with it for now."



The McKenna, Tavares, Nylander line has the lowest plus-minus on the team (combined minus-7)



More coming for @TheHockeyNews 🔗⬇️ — Andre Leal (@leal_andre19) October 5, 2026

Fans may dream of a time when McKenna gets a chance to play on the top line with captain Auston Matthews. However, the organization seems set on making him earn that opportunity. Until then, the hope is that he can continue impressing his teammates and coaches with his mindset during the pointless streak.