The panic over Gavin McKenna is completely overblown

The Toronto Maple Leafs have their shiny first-overall pick once again. Unfortunately, Gavin McKenna didn't start his NHL career by scoring four goals in his first game and setting a certain expectation for what has been a tremendous decade. But the concern about him not being anything close to special is completely overblown.

McKenna has earned zero points through his first three career games and it is causing everyone around the hockey world to either point and laugh at the hyped-up first-overall pick, or for some Leafs fans to be very concerned that he's not as good as some other prospects they could have drafted at first overall last June instead.

But the concern is not warranted. While he's not some physical bruiser (and never will be) on the wing, and not shooting the lights out with his three shots on goal and five shot attempts, he's still setting up his teammates for potential goals. The assists just haven't come and it's not his fault.

give-and-go between Tavares and McKenna



he doesn't get everything on the shot pic.twitter.com/5lZXTUaqbo — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 4, 2026

Just look at that dish. Perfectly sauced over to his center John Tavares on a rush chance and the former Leafs captain completely whiffs on the attempt. Roughly 80 percent of the time, that's a goal. That puck is sent like a laser over some poor goaltender's shoulder and McKenna is given a nice, fat, and juicy primary assist.

And that wasn't the only time that happened. McKenna has set up some pretty slick assist at least three times. If some puck luck went his linemates' way, then we're sitting here and praising him for starting his career at a point per game. He would be getting some national attention as more people start already assuming he's going to be walking away with the Calder Trophy.

Unfortunately, just because of some big whiffs and misplays after McKenna throws a pass that not a lot of people could execute, he has donuts.

Gavin McKenna will start putting up the points

Whether he sticks on the same line -- who is controlling play like a newborn baby can control their limbs -- or joins Nick Paul and Colton Sissons on this weird third line that might just work as a goal-scoring threat, is still to be determined. But, whoever he is with, is going to continue getting these top-tier skilled passes. It might just be that other players will have to get used to being able to receive pucks that are unexpected because McKenna is such a high-end passer.

We'll have to see if changes are made to the lineup -- or if McKenna is put on the top power-play unit -- but for now, we're just waiting to see that first goal or first assist that can get the monkey off his back.

Not everyone can have a start to their career like Auston Matthews, and we're already seeing so much from McKenna that is promising.