Maple Leafs reportedly make several front office changes

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not done making moves to their management group before the 2026-27 season kicks off. According to a new report, the Leafs are moving on from some front office personnel that have been there for a while.

While it never seemed like the Leafs were content with the hockey operations side since the hiring of John Chayka to be the general manager, they really took their time to comb through the organization to decide who they want to keep around and who they want to get rid of.

Even a week after free agency and after the Leafs did a lot of their business, they're going to be moving on from several members of the front office.

Leafs make major changes to their front office

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Leafs have let go of "several" people in their front office, in the team's analytics department, and on their scouting staff. While it is still early in the reporting, we know one significant name that has been fired, and that's assistant general manager Darryl Metcalf.d

Our boy Vick heard correctly. The Maple Leafs made several more front office, analytics and scouting staff changes yesterday. Among them relieved of their duties is AGM Darryl Metcalf. https://t.co/ODFcf9g2n7 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 9, 2026

Metcalf joined the Leafs all the way back in August 2014 as part of the major shift into paying more attention to hockey analytics. They hired Kyle Dubas as the major headliner of that slew of hirings, but Metcalf was brought in at the same time after he was the founder of analytics website ExtraSkater.com.

He was hired as an analyst and then in 2018, was promoted to the Special Assistant to the General Manager, who was Dubas at the time. Then in 2022, Metcalf was promoted once again to his assistant general manager role that he had to this day. Twelve total years with the organization and now they are moving on.

Metcalf was one of four assistant general managers the Leafs had, so it was a crowded front office -- especially after the hiring of Judd Brackett -- but he did have more of a role on the analytics side. Hayley Wickenheiser focuses on player development, Ryan Hardy is in charge of the Marlies and minor league operations, and Brackett was given the title of overall player evaluation.

One has to wonder if in addition to Metcalf, if Chayka is deciding to gut a good portion of the Leafs' analytics department.

We shall see when the official announcement comes out.