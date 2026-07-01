Maple Leafs may have missed their chance to land Zach Werenski

The Zach Werenski sweepstakes just reached its next level of becoming something very real and the Toronto Maple Leafs could be out of it.

As Tuesday night came to a close and the calendar turned to July and technically the day of free agency opening up, some news came down the wire regarding the Columbus Blue Jackets potentially trading their star defenseman and reigning Norris Trophy winner.

It was reported by Chris Johnston and confirmed by several other reporters, that Werenski was presented with a trade to the Dallas Stars and he refused to waive his no-move clause to go there. Werenski wants to stay in the Eastern Conference and that preference is pretty clear when he rejects a trade that would create a powerhouse in Texas.

Maple Leafs losing hope on landing Zach Werenski

That got all of our hopes up as the Maple Leafs are clearly in the mix and could present an exciting opportunity to play with Team USA teammate Auston Matthews. The only thing is that the Blue Jackets need to accept whatever Toronto is going to offer. And unfortunately, it seems like the true frontrunner is not only a different team but a team that the Leafs are going to be competing with for a playoff spot all next season.

Following up on @reporterchris & @DarrenDreger… scuttlebutt tonight is Werenski rejected a trade to Dallas, in a deal that is believed to have included Harley. Tampa Bay remains engaged in talks here. Philly was in mix too, but seems like TB is Werenski’s top choice right now. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2026

In the newest update by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta as he combs through all the teams that are interested and what their chances are of landing Werenski, Toronto was not even mentioned. Maybe that could be a good thing, but the last little bit of the Tampa Bay Lightning being Werenski's top choice is a dagger through the heart.

If the Lightning are Werenski's preferred destination, all Tampa needs to do is offer a trade package that is good enough for the Blue Jackets to accept and he is theirs. And it's not like Werenski submitted an official list and is fine with any destination when reports came out if it being Tampa and Toronto. If both team's trade offers were accepted, then he would choose the Lightning. He could even refused to waive unless it is the Lightning, eventually, if he really wanted to strong-arm a deal to be made.

Maybe now the only scenario where we could see him come to the Leafs is if Columbus likes a package surrounding Matthew Knies more than anything the Lightning could offer. Is Knies better than a package of JJ Moser and Anthony Cirelli? It's debatable.

That's the way forward. So, it's not a completely lost cause but with the Lightning being a frontrunner right now, just one more step needs to be taken and Werenski will end up in Florida.