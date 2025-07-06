Mitch Marner's replacement on Auston Matthews line is obvious choice

The Leafs have been dealing with the question of who will play alongside Auston Matthews. Your franchise center needs the right linemates, and that can make or break a season. With Matthew Knies looking like he's locked down the left wing after putting up 58 points in 78 games, the real question becomes who should fill the right wing spot that was usually Marner's. There are some solid options to consider.

Knies has shown he's the guy for the left side. The 22-year-old put up 58 points in 78 games and proved he can handle top-line minutes. At 6'3" and 227 pounds, he brings something different than what Matthews has had recently. He gets into the dirty areas and finishes around the net. When Knies and Matthews played together, you could see the chemistry. His willingness to battle along the boards and in front of the net gave Matthews more room to operate. That physical presence was huge in the playoffs when space gets tight.



With Knies set on the left, the focus is on the right wing. William Nylander is the most interesting option.

After his 84-point season, Nylander has the skill set that could blend well with Matthews. They hardly played together last season, but Nylander's shot and playmaking could be exactly what Matthews needs on the right side. His speed would give Matthews a different look than what he had with Marner.

Bobby McMann is another option. The 28-year-old's speed works well with Matthews, and he's shown he can produce in the NHL. McMann brings a different skill set than Nylander - he can create odd-man rushes and move fast through the neutral zone. The question is whether McMann can handle the extra attention that comes with playing on the top line. He's done well in easier minutes, but playing with Matthews means dealing with the other team's best defenders every night.

Late last season, Max Domi got some time on wing with Matthews and had some good moments. His passing and hockey sense created some solid chances. But moving Domi to wing full-time hurts his impact elsewhere since he's better at center. Pontus Holmberg is a safer option - he's smart and wouldn't hurt Matthews defensively. But Holmberg doesn't have the scoring punch, and the top line needs to produce offense.

Nylander makes sense because of his skill and proven scoring.



He's entering his best years and has gotten better defensively. He can handle playing with top players, just look at his playoff performance. Craig Berube likes it when players can change on the fly and contribute in different ways, and Nylander fits that. Since they hardly played together last season, Berube wants forwards who can create chances and finish them. The development part matters too. Nylander would need time to get into groove with Matthews. The more they play together, the better they'll get. That could pay off for years. McMann is probably better in a supporting role where his speed can create mismatches.



Playing with Tavares is a better fit for McMann's skill set. He can be the speed guy on a line that needs more pace. Domi's future probably depends on whether the Leafs can find him a center spot long-term. He's better when he can control the play from the middle instead of just reacting on the wing. The best move is using McMann and Domi in ways that fit their strengths while putting Nylander with Matthews and Knies.

That gives you a top line with size, skill, and finishing ability while getting depth scoring from the rest of the lineup. Nylander has what you want in a top-line winger: hands to finish, skill to create chances, and the compete level to match Matthews.

The partnership looks even better when you consider he still has his best years ahead. Instead of constantly changing linemates, the Leafs should commit to building that chemistry. Matthews is at his best when he has wingers who know his tendencies and can read his plays.

Nylander gives you the best mix of current ability and future potential. His scoring is already proven at the NHL level, and his offensive creativity fits perfectly with Matthews. You need to give them consistent time together to build the chemistry that makes great lines work. If the Leafs want to maximize Matthews' prime years, Nylander is the winger who can help them do it.