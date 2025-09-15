It was a mixed result for the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect showcase. After dropping the first game to the Ottawa Senators, they bounced back and beat the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Although it's fun to win, the final scores of these games don't really matter. What matters is the play of the prospects involved. Several prospects put on good performances, like Ryan Kirwan and Vyacheslav Peksa.

However, no prospect had a better showing this weekend than Luke Haymes. The undrafted center from Dartmouth College dazzled in both games this weekend. But how well did he do, and what does it do for his status as a prospect?

Luke Haymes won the weekend for the Leafs

There were few players who scored more this weekend than Haymes. He racked up two goals and two assists for four points during the two games this weekend. While it's only two games against another team prospect, this is a very encouraging sign. It shows that Haymes is good enough to hang with some of the best prospects in the NHL. Despite having little experience with the pro level, he's already able to make an impact.

It's also a sign that Haymes is adjusting nicely to the increase in competition. Last season, he got a cup of coffee in the AHL after finishing his third season at Dartmouth College. In nine games with the Marlies, he tallied two goals and four assists for six points. Given the significant jump in level of play between college and the AHL, you couldn't ask for much more. Haymes might be further along in his development than the team previously thought. He seems to be on track for a big season in the AHL.

The question now is, how does this performance change Haymes' NHL trajectory? Despite being a college UFA, Haymes can make the NHL within the next few seasons. The biggest thing Haymes has got going for him is his intensity. While he's not the most physical player, he's not afraid to lay a hit or get into a battle for the puck. This is a style of play that's missing on the Maple Leafs right now. Haymes is a perfect player to put on a shutdown/defensively responsible line.

As mentioned before, Haymes is on track to start the season in the AHL. The Leafs have such a long jam with their forward core right now, Haymes would need a lot to go right for him to make the opening night roster. However, if Haymes plays well for the Marlies and the Leafs are struggling to be a physical team, we could see Haymes get a call-up sooner than expected.