How Maple Leafs fans should really feel about Luke Haymes

Luke Haymes, a promising young center from Dartmouth College, has quickly become a focal point for Toronto Maple Leafs fans following his recent signing. The 21-year-old Ottawa native inked a two-year contract with the Leafs in March 2025, marking the culmination of an impressive collegiate career and the beginning of his professional journey. Haymes will spend the remainder of the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Marlies on an amateur tryout, setting the stage for his transition to professional hockey.

The 2024-25 NCAA season was a challenging yet productive year for Haymes. Despite missing 11 games due to injury, he managed to finish second on Dartmouth’s roster in goals, tallying 12 and earning six assists for 18 points across 22 games.

His contributions were instrumental in Dartmouth’s improved performance, as the team posted an 18-13-2 record and made a push in the ECAC Hockey tournament before falling short in the semifinals. Throughout his three-year collegiate career, Haymes demonstrated consistent growth and offensive prowess, amassing 41 goals and 70 points in 83 games. His accolades include being named to the NCAA All-Ivy League First Team and ECAC First All-Star Team during his sophomore season, solidifying his reputation as one of college hockey’s top free agents.

Haymes’ style of play is characterized by his offensive instincts, NHL-caliber shot, and physicality along the boards. His ability to battle for pucks and contribute defensively makes him a well-rounded prospect. While his injury prevented him from playing a full NCAA season and diminished what his overall output would have been, it did not diminish his value as a player who can make an impact at higher levels of competition. These attributes caught the attention of multiple NHL teams like Tampa Bay and New York, but Haymes ultimately chose Toronto as his destination.

Haymes joined the Marlies for their push in the AHL’s North Division this season. In his debut with the Marlies, he displayed composure and defensive responsibility while contributing offensively at five-on-five play. Though special teams limited his ice time initially, Marlies head coach John Gruden praised Haymes for his directness and willingness to get inside on scoring chances—a promising sign for his development at the professional level. For the remainder of this season, Haymes will focus on adjusting to the pace and physicality of AHL hockey while gaining valuable experience.

Where Luke Haymes' future lies with the Maple Leafs

As for his future with the Maple Leafs, Haymes is expected to start the 2025-26 season with the Marlies to further refine his game. While he may receive consideration during training camp next year if he stands out, it is likely that Toronto’s management will prioritize giving him time to develop in the AHL before making a full-time NHL debut.

With strong performances at both ends of the ice and continued growth, Haymes has the potential to carve out a role as a top-six forward for Toronto in future seasons. His offensive skill set complements Toronto’s existing depth at center, making him an exciting addition to their prospect pool.

For now, Luke Haymes represents a bright prospect with significant upside. His journey from Dartmouth College to professional hockey is just beginning, but early signs suggest that he could become a valuable asset for Toronto in years to come.