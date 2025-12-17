One of the highest honors a junior player can receive is to be named to their home country's World Juniors Championship team. It means you are one of the best junior-level hockey players in your home country, and it is an acknowledgement of all the work you have put into being a hockey player. It is also a good opportunity to boost your stock as a player, as a strong performance against some of the world's best players will leave an impact on fans and scouts alike.

This season, one Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect set to participate in this year's tournament is Ben Denford. The defenseman was recently invited to Team Canada selection camp and is expected to make the roster. Given how big this tournament is, Denford has sought advice from players who have competed in the event, specifically Leafs teammate Easton Cowan. The two are said to talk daily, and he's helping build Danford's confidence, telling him he will do fine and to bring a championship home.

Leafs prospect Ben Danford leaning on Easton Cowan as he starts World Juniors journey with 🇨🇦



"We talk on almost a daily basis. He was just texting asking how the first days have been ... He said, 'You'll do just fine. Just go make the team & win it all'"https://t.co/sFBzwh7MCa — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 15, 2025

With Team Canada not winning a medal since 2023, there is a lot of pressure on Bedford and the team to return Canada to its level of dominance. But how will Danford help Canada, and what will it do to his future in the NHL?

How a strong showing can affect Ben Danford's status as a prospect

This is not the first time Danfrod has participated in an international tournament. Back in 2023, he competed in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team Canada. He appeared in five games for the team, and while he did not record a point, his shutdown defense helped propel Team Canada to the Gold Medal. Danford's experience in international play will help him during this upcoming World Juniors. He knows the level of play to be expected and can be a leader for inexperienced players.

Danford's contribution will not show up on the stat sheet. He's more focused on playing sound defense and keeping the opponent off the scoreboard. He's also grown into a solid penalty kill option. With so much offensive star power on Team Canada, having a player like Danford is huge. It will allow these skilled players to take risks without worrying about lapses in defense. It may not be flashy, but it's a style of play you need to win games.

A strong performance will not only help Team Canada, but also Danford's standing in the Maple Leafs organization. Many outlets have Danford as the second-best prospect in the Leafs' organization behind Cowan. The projections are that his ceiling is as a second-pairing defenseman. However, if he can play well during the tournament, it could raise his ceiling. He might start to be looked at as a potential top-pairing defenseman, and help him make the NHL sooner than expected.

This year, the World Juniors is quickly becoming one of the most significant opportunities of Danford's career. It could be what propels him into a future superstar player.