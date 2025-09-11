2025 Leafs prospect rankings, No. 2: Ben Danford set to take big leap in development

The second ranked prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs system is defenceman and Leafs 2024 First round selection, Ben Danford. He is a 6'2, 194lbs right-handed defenceman and current captain of the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Oshawa Generals.

Throughout his three year career in the OHL, Danford has solidified himself as one of the top shutdown defenders in junior hockey, earning a call to take part in the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada.

What they did last season

Offense is not Danford's calling card as previously mentioned, he is much more of a "stay-at-home" type, modelling his game after fellow Maple Leafs blueliner, Chris Tanev.

Last year on an episode of Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill, he said “He is someone who blocks a lot of shots, plays the right way, has a really good first pass." Later adding “ That was someone going through the draft process last year that I kind of looked up to and saw comparisons in our game on what maybe I could be at the next level."

This is clear in his game. In his draft year he posted one goal and 32 assists for 33 points in 64 games with the Generals during the regular season and added four goals and six assists for 10 points in 21 games in the playoffs. However, this past year he scored only five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 61 games in the regular season and then five points (two goals, three assists) in 21 games in the postseason.

It is never great when a juniors player sees a regression in their production year-to-year regardless of their play style. However, this could be due to a variety of factors on a game by game basis and it might not end up mattering at the end of the day, especially for a player as highly touted as Danford.

What we expect this season

First, I would hope that Danford is able to produce more offense, as he will likely be given an even further increased role with the Generals with the graduation of Luca Marrelli to the American Hockey League (AHL).

There is also the potential for him to make Team Canada at this winter's IIHF World Juniors Hockey Championship. There he would likely play a top shutdown role, getting top minutes on the penalty kill and likely offsetting a more offensively gifted partner on his pairing.

Depending on the Generals and the team's ability to maintain their place as a top flight OHL club, competing for a championship and of course, a Memorial Cup, Danford may find himself on the trade block to go to a more competitive team.

Overall, it should be an exciting season for the Leafs No. 2 ranked prospect as he embarks on his final year in the OHL and junior hockey.

How does Danford fit into the Leafs' plans?

It is unclear at this point where Danford projects but it seems likely he will not be making the Maple Leafs roster for at least the next two seasons. As of right now, the team has six defencemen on the NHL roster currently under contract for that time and four of them for the next three years or more (puckpedia.com).

After that, Danford should have a chance to crack the Leafs blueline, fitting the current regimes' desired style and ideal attributes perfectly. If he can continue on his current path, he likely moves up to the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies where he will be given the chance to develop and adapt to the professional game.

There is also the possibility that Danford is used as a trade chip with the Leafs lacking serious assets to make a move at the upcoming trade deadlines and with the team being firmly in "win now" mode. He could be dangled similar to this past season when the Leafs moved on from Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin in order to add to their roster for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

What is Danford's ceiling in the NHL?

It is hard to project a player like Danford because depending on their usage and the system, they could easily find themselves on a first pair, anchoring a more dynamic offensive partner. They could also be a third pairing defenceman, being used as essentially a meat shield to stop pucks and clear the front of the net.

As well, a lot of what will determine Danford's ceiling is how he can adapt an offensive element to his game. Even as a defensively responsible defender, he will need to be able to at least move the puck in a pinch and be able to contribute in transition. This should not be an issue as he has shown an ability to do this at the OHL level.

As of right now, I believe that his ceiling is a second pair defenceman with the ability to play a support role in a top pair if needed. However, I think he most likely lands in that second or third pair role, logging minutes on the penalty kill and being used in clutch situations similar to a Brandon Carlo or Chris Tanev.