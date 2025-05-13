Leafs prospect breaks London Knights playoff points record

Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Easton Cowan is in his last OHL playoffs. Cowan and the OHL's London Knights are in the OHL Championship Series against the Oshawa Generals. With another three-point night on Monday, Cowan continues to do just about everything he can to leave behind an incredible legacy with the organization. He now owns the franchise record for playoff points with 92 points. The previous record was 89 points, held by Rob Schremp.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could use a player like that in their current playoff run. Cowan and the Knights are leading their best-of-seven series 2-1 after London's 7-5 game three victory on Monday. Cowan's three points in game three gives him 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 15 games. During his four seasons with the London Knights, Cowan has 84 goals and 136 assists for 220 points in 175 regular season games, plus 31 goals and 61 assists for 92 playoff points in 58 playoff games.

For Cowan, this is not the first time this season that the Leafs 19-year-old prospect has been in the news. Cowan ended the 2023-24 season on a 36-game point streak and continued that streak into the 2024-25 season, where it lasted until February 7th, 2025. The streak ended at 65 games. While the streak is notable, it doesn't officially count as a record due to it spanning over two seasons. The longest official point streak in OHL history is held by former Leafs legend Doug Gilmour, who had a 55-game streak in the 1982-83 season. Cowan's streak surpassed Mario Lemieux's previous CHL record of 61 games.

Not bad for a kid who got selected 28th overall by the Leafs in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft, and people were wondering who he was. They surely know who he is now. Cowan has quickly become a household name amongst Leafs fans, and he hasn't even played in the NHL yet. The future is bright for this kid. He will be looking to earn a roster spot with the Leafs at training camp in September. Should he fail to make the Leafs main roster out of camp, he will start the season in the AHL with the Marlies.

I think the AHL is the most likely outcome unless he really impresses the Leafs coaching staff. Giving him the opportunity to dominate at the AHL level before adding him to the Leafs roster would be better for his development. It will also give him time to adjust to playing at the pro level.

