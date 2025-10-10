Toronto is all fired up about the Blue Jays. On wednesday night, the Blue Jays advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after they defeated the New York Yankees 5-2 in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Blue Jays have had an incredible season, winning the AL East, and now, they eliminated a hated rival in the Yankees on their own home turf.

It just so happens that the Blue Jays' huge win fell on the same night as the Maple Leafs' home opener. Ironically, the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. The Blue Jays clinched their spot in the ALCS after the Leafs celebrated their first win of the season.

Let's just say that the Maple Leafs were pumped up about the Blue Jays' win.

Maple Leafs celebrate Blue Jays clinching spot in ALCS after winning regular season opener

During the game, as the Blue Jays were leading, Maple Leafs fans chanted "Let's go Blue Jays." Defenseman Morgan Rielly, who recorded a goal and assist against the Canadiens, was asked about the chants and joked that he heard that during games earlier in his career, but they carried a negative context.

Blue Jays chants have a whole new meaning now at Maple Leafs games according to Morgan Rielly 😂 pic.twitter.com/bxbloIS0K9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 9, 2025

"I heard them earlier in my career in a negative way," said Rielly. "2015-16 or whatever that was one year, so it's cool. we got the game on now, so we got the boys all around TV watching it."

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who stopped 29-of-31 shots on goal, was of course happy about the home team winning. Stolarz, a New Jersey native, took joy in not only the Blue Jays winning, but also because he is a Mets fan.

"As a Mets fan, happy to look up and see those scores." 😂



Anthony Stolarz on the home crowd cheering for the Blue Jays during the Maple Leafs' season opener. pic.twitter.com/tdlIgf5vtq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2025

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube also ended his post game press conference on wednesday by saying "go Jays."

Various Maple Leafs players were in attendance for Game 2 of the ALDS at Rogers Centre, including Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. The Blue Jays routed the Yankees 13-7 to take a 2-0 series lead in that game.

The Blue Jays are the first MLB team to clinch their spot in the third round of the postseason, and will take on the winner of the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners Game 5, which takes place on Friday night. If the Blue Jays are to win the ALCS, they will make it to the World Series for the first time since 1993, which is the last time that the Blue Jays won the Commissioner's Trophy.

As for the Leafs, they are hoping this is the year they can finally get over the roadblock that is the second-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The team hasn't made it to the Eastern Conference Finals since 1999 and the Stanley Cup Final since 1967, the last time they won it all. Even after trading away Mitch Marner, the hope is that Toronto can finally win it all.

The Maple Leafs just began their quest, while they cheer on the Blue Jays, who are just eight wins away from a World Series title.