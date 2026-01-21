Leafs' Matthew Knies playing through lingering injury vs. Devils

Head coach Craig Berbube shed light on Knies’ injury status on Monday before the Minnesota game. Berube told reporters, “It (the injury) has been bothering him a lot for quite some time, and it hasn’t really gotten much better. It is an ongoing issue”. Despite confirming the forward’s condition, Knies went on to play against the Wild, scoring one assist, although the team lost 6-3.

Despite the lingering injury, the lineup remains unchanged for tonight’s game against the New Jersey Devils at home, and Knies is projected to play.

Craig Berube confirms he’s sticking with Joseph Woll in net tonight



Matthew Knies good to go as he continues to play through a lingering lower-body issue @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 21, 2026

The six-foot-three Leaf originally suffered the lower-body injury in mid-November and missed three games straight. He and Berube have told the media that this is a type of injury that only rest will rectify. After Monday night’s game, Knies told reporters, “It’s not going to really get better. The Christmas break helped a lot. It’s a pretty tough schedule we have right now with this month, playing every other day, so recovery is pretty important.”

Why? I love Kniesy but if he's hurt don't play geez. — x-Christine Malainey (@6e8a401fa6ec462) January 21, 2026

It seems as though the plan from Berube is to play Knies through the next eight games before the Olympic break, but fans are growing weary. There is concern that playing through an injury of this nature could lead to further setbacks, especially when Knies is making comments such as, “It’s one of those (injuries) that the more you play, the more wear and tear (there is) on it”, and “I just really haven’t felt 100% for quite a while now”.

With William Nylander still out due to an awkward solo-collision with the boards, its crucial as ever for key offensive players to maintain their health. Berube confirmed the right-winger's groin injury, and told media that his hime-line for return is still unclear.

In 46 games so far, the 232-pound forward has scored 41 points, 12 goals and 29 assists, and has led a physical game. The 23-year old is a key piece of the puzzle in Toronto, with a unique combination of skills. His height and size contribute to his physical presence on the ice, and he isn't afraid to drop the gloves. Despite his stature, he beats most players in a foot race, which leads to turnovers and breakaways.

The Leafs will face-off against the New Jersey Devils tonight, in the second of their five-home game stretch.