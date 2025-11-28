Leafs star forward out of the lineup against the Capitals

The Maple Leafs are facing an uphill battle tonight as they face the Washington Capitals without superstar William Nylander. Nylander has been the Leafs' most productive forward to start the 2025-26 campaign with 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points. The Maple Leafs are trying to build momentum after a win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Max Domi will also be a healthy scratch in tonight's contest. Matias Macceli and Dakota Joshua will slot back into the lineup after being healthy scratches.

What the Leafs need tonight

The Maple Leafs will need depth forwards to step up and replace his offence. Players to watch for are Easton Cowan, coming off a tremendous game against the Jackets, where he scored the game-tying goal late in the third. Nicholas Robertson will fill the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies in Domi's place. Robertson got off to a hot start to the 2025-26 campaign, but has slowly dropped his production. Bobby McMann is someone who the Maple Leafs will also need to step up, as he is on a line with John Tavares and Easton Cowan.

Defensively, the Leafs will also need to have a strong game to contain the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and potential Team Canada member Tom Wilson. The Maple Leafs will have to look to get back to their strong defensive play from last season quickly to have a chance in tonight's contest.

The Capitals have started to pick it up after their slow start, climbing back to third place in the Metro Division. The Caps have won four of their last five games.

Leafs forward lines:

Robertson - Matthews - Knies

McMann - Tavares - Cowan

Joshua - Roy - Maccelli

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

Joseph Woll will get the start in the first half of the back-to-back. The Leafs will play in Pittsburgh tomorrow night. The Maple Leafs can get the win tonight against a strong capitals team but it will not be easy in order to win they will need to play strong defensively, rely on their depth scoring, and they will need a strong performance from Joseph Woll.