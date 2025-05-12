Leafs' Joseph Woll saved his team from embarrassment in Game 4

The Florida Panthers have clawed their way back from being down 0-2 in the Battle of the Atlantic by taking Game 4 and tying up this series, proving why they were the 10th-best team playing on home ice in the regular season, with a .683 points percentage and averaged the most shots on goal among all teams in the NHL with 33.9. Plainly, they are very good when in Sunrise.

Game 4 in Florida wasn't close by any margin except for the score. Sunday night's performance by this Leafs team was reminiscent of their play from Game 5 in Round 1 against the Ottawa Senators: a lackluster effort.

There may only be one positive sign for this Leafs team heading into Game 5 next Wednesday in Toronto, and it's that after two and a half games, Leaf goaltender Joseph Woll has found his footing. Woll was probably the only reason this Leafs team wasn't embarrassed on Mother's Day.

None of the two goals he allowed could be faulted against him, including Carter Verhaeghe's goal in the first period of Game 4 on Florida's fourth of six powerplays. The Leafs spoiled an excellent performance from Woll, as the only other goal he surrendered was Sam Bennett's at even strength in the late stages of the third period.

It's honestly amazing that Woll turned away 35 of the 37 shots he faced because the team in front of him didn't defend the way we have been used to seeing for most of these playoffs. Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe could've played Bennett's goal much better. Instead of trying to take the pass away like his partner Chris Tanev was already doing, he could've lifted the stick of Bennett, which probably keeps the game at 1-0.

Although McCabe might've been able to prevent Florida's second goal, Game 4 will be highlighted by the Leafs' inability to muster any chances to make this game interesting. Their shot attempt share at 5-on-5 was 41.67 to Florida's 58.33, while the expected goals at 5-on-5 ended 2-3-1.01 in Florida's favor, per MoneyPuck.com .

Perhaps the most embarrassing stat from this game for the Leafs is that Panthers fourth liner A.J. Greer generated more expected goals at 5-on-5 (0.39) in Game 4 than any Leaf. That just can't happen, especially for a team with as much firepower as the Leafs have upfront. Usually, it starts with Auston Matthews, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario.

Both Goalies Finding their Game

Besides this game, it hasn't been difficult for this Leafs team to score as they have beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky 12 times in three games until he shut them out in Game 4 for his fifth career playoff shutout.

It's confidence the Leafs can ill afford to go to Bobrovsky's head as he was stellar against them in the 2023 playoffs, headlined by a 50-save performance, and if it weren't for Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid taking home the Conn Smythe in last year's playoffs, it might've gone to Bobrovsky.

After the first three games of this series, Bobrovsky's save percentage of .840 and goals-against of 4.10 have certainly gone up after game 4, but so has Woll's.

After sporting a .869 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against, he now improves to a .893 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against.

Those numbers are certainly not even close to his .933 save percentage and 1.78 goals against before debuting in the playoffs this year, but the Leafs could certainly use it, especially if they follow up Game 4's performance into Game 5 on Wednesday.