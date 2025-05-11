Head coach Craig Berube's message during the Toronto Maple Leafs media availability on Saturday afternoon was straightforward. It is time to move on.

A disheartening Game 3 5-4 overtime loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers prevented the Leafs from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. Instead, Toronto holds a two-to-one lead heading back to Sunrise for Game 4 on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Despite relinquishing leads of 2-0 and 3-1 and being on the wrong side of an overtime bounce, Berube refused to overreact to the missed opportunity of putting the Panthers in a precarious series deficit.

After the Maple Leafs wrapped up their on-ice session, Berube discussed where his team's attention and focus needed to be. It's time to make adjustments and get prepared for the next game.

"Turn the Page": Berube directs Maple Leafs to shift attention to Game 4

Berube was direct, clear, and matter-of-fact when sharing his thoughts with the media on the eve of Game 4 of the second-round series. It continues a season-long trend of how the Leafs' coach operates.

The Leafs were frustrated that a second-period lapse and an unfortunate bounce on Brad Marchand's game-winning goal kept them from victory, but Berube encouraged his team to "not get upset, go the other way, grab it, and fix it."

Berube shared that the Maple Leafs were expecting a long series against the Panthers and that the opportunity is still there to get a split of the two games in Florida, and that's "what we have to focus on."

After Game 3, Berube mentioned the Leafs were not as "direct" in their game during the second period. That allowed the Panthers to overcome their deficit and eventually win.

Berube's most important job before Game 4 begins is reminding his players of what has made this Maple Leafs team successful throughout the season and during these playoffs.

There was a lot to like about the Leafs' Game 3 performance. They dominated the opening minutes in opposition territory. They tied the game halfway through the third period and nearly won it in regulation when a Morgan Rielly shot hit the crossbar.

Berube's even-keeled, calm, measured approach was needed during the Leafs' first-round series win over the Ottawa Senators. His consistency and steadiness have helped his players navigate the pressure and expectations around them.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are full of momentum changes and emotional swings. A championship team must be able to handle the ebbs and flows of the postseason. Sometimes, a coach has to take on the role of a psychiatrist.

Berube's insistence on putting Game 3's disappointing loss behind them is the right tonic for a Toronto Maple Leafs rebound victory in Game 4.