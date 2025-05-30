The Maple Leafs' DNA won't change as much as you think

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving spoke to the media this week citing change, but I don't know how that's possible with only a few subtractions.

If you're wondering what the full quote was by the Leafs GM, here it is: "There will be change moving forward. There’s some DNA that has to change in our team. If you keep getting to the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change. That’s on me going forward." (via. TSN.ca)

This isn't the first time we've heard that change was a possibility by a GM, but this is the first time it seems true. After the Leafs playoff exit to the Panthers in 2023, Kyle Dubas spoke to the media, hinting that a big trade was looming. However, he never got that opportunity as Brendan Shanahan fired him, keeping the core-four alive for two more depressing years.

Now that Shanahan is gone, it feels like Treliving has more power to change that DNA, but I don't neccesarily know what it means. If you look at the Leafs roster, their entire defensive group and both goaltenders will return next year. Not only that, but assuming John Tavares and Matthew Knies return, the Leafs will still have Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves and Scott Laughton under contract.

Leafs roster will be much more similar than you think next year

Assuming Reaves is bought-out or sent to the Marlies, that really only leaves the team with three spots to change that DNA. I know this team is still very good, as Auston Matthews and William Nylander alone can guide a team to the playoffs, but how much of the DNA will truly change and how can the results differ if you're only getting rid of Mitch Marner?

By all accounts, Marner will not return, which obviously changes what this team looks like, but does it really change the outcome? Marner didn't carry his weight in the big moments with the Leafs, but what have Nylander, Matthews and Tavares done to think they can get the job done either? A true DNA change would mean bringing in players who will do everything it takes to not lose.

Those types of players are playoff warriors such Matthew Tkachuk, Connor McDavid and even Corey Perry for that matter. The Leafs need players like that who elevate in the playoffs, not those who can't score when it matters the most.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers or even Sam Bennett really change what happens to this roster? If you're going to change the DNA of this roster, I think Treliving needs to consider trading Nylander or Matthews to really change the culture. Obviously Matthews is off the table, but why aren't we talking about Nylander more as trade-option?

He has his full no-trade-clause which makes it tough, but Nylander is essentially just the modern-day version of Phil Kessel. He puts up his points and can score, but he's not a player who will lead this a team to a Stanley Cup. Kessel had great numbers when he went to Pittsburgh and was big reason why they won, but he was typically on the third line. That team was driven by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Matt Murray, while Kessel got to score on the power-play and play a much smaller role.

As much as I think the Marner departure can help this roster, I don't think we're going to see enough change unless Marner, Tavares and Nylander go, or they can somehow sign Connor McDavid next offseason. The Leafs roster will look a little different next year, but it unfortuntately probably won't look as different as we all hope and the same results will probably follow.