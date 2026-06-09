Leafs fans should worry about Auston Matthews after Mitch Marner's successful exit

Toronto Maple Leafs fans should still be concerned about the possibility of Auston Matthews bailing despite the ongoing narrative about the team’s captain wanting to stay.

Two major factors could play into this decision. The biggest and most evident one is Mitch Marner. His success in Vegas could be the catalyst that signals Matthews that it’s time to move on.

If he’s serious about winning a Stanley Cup, it’s not something that could be happening in Toronto anytime soon. Marner left Toronto, controversy notwithstanding, and in one season, went from a crushing Game 7 loss to the Stanley Cup Final.

If Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights do pull it off, what’s to stop Matthews from thinking, “That could be me next season”?

That brings us to the second point. The Dylan Larkin situation in Detroit has shed plenty of light on other players who might be on the fence about asking for a trade. Larkin opened the door for other players to bail.

Elliotte Friedman, during an appearance on the Fan Hockey Show on Monday, highlighted that he believed Larkin would not be the last to request a trade this summer. In fact, he even went as far as to say that he and other reporters are working their sources to find out who would be next.

Pierre LeBrun echoed a similar sentiment on OverDrive on Monday. LeBurn made it clear that nothing is certain with Matthews and Toronto, but his assessment is that the Leafs’ former first-overall pick is staying.

NEWS: Pierre LeBrun on OverDrive said there is nothing that is concrete on Auston Matthews' future with the Maple Leafs, but is under the impression he's remaining in Toronto #LeafsForever — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) June 8, 2026

While no one is naming names at this point, you have to wonder just how much Marner’s success in Vegas, regardless of whether he ultimately wins the Cup or not, could spur Matthews to pass on Toronto.

Yes, the decision would certainly sting, but you can’t blame Matthews, like Larkin, for wanting to win. That’s why the Maple Leafs should still keep the possibility of Matthews going to the team and asking for a trade.

As for the timeline, that will likely come down to the organization’s head coaching decision. If Matthews is unconvinced by who the Maple Leafs pick to be the new bench boss, the club could be facing the unpleasant situation of having to trade its captain, much like the Detroit Red Wings.

A decision, one way or another, doesn’t seem imminent at this point. But it could happen much sooner than most anticipate.