Leafs fans are finally seeing the Nick Robertson that was promised

After a slow start to the season and some possible trade discussions, Nick Robertson has heated up in the past week and a half. More specifically, he has heated up while being elevated to the top six, after playing on the bottom six quite a bit this season, when in the lineup.

In his first nine games to start the campaign, Robertson had only tallied two points (a goal and an assist). In that time, he had been on a line in the bottom six. Recently moved up to the top six, on a line with John Tavares and Bobby McMann, Robertson has contributed with a handful of points. The 24-year-old has tallied five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games played.

Since Oct. 29, in six games played, Robertson has tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) in six games played. Of those seven points, six of them have been on even strength, showing his ability to play five-on-five hockey.

Robertson showed off what he can do on even strength in last night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, when he was credited with an assist on a game-tying goal from John Tavares in the first period. It all began when he made a breakout pass to Tavares, who managed to skate into the Canes' zone and get a shot on goal. Robertson was quick to get a shot off on the rebound, which was picked up by McMann, who slid the puck over to Tavares for the goal -- a prime example of how Robertson has gotten involved in plays and contributed on a line in the top six.

Even against the Boston Bruins this past Saturday night, he scored the opening goal of the game on the powerplay, Robertson showed his ability to get into an open lane in front of the net for a solid scoring opportunity, in which he was successful.

Does he deserve to stay in the top six while on this hot streak?

With Robertson racking up points and helping out in the top six, a good decision for Craig Berube to make is to keep him right where he is on the Tavares line with McMann. Robertson is contributing a whole lot with them and deserves to keep getting minutes on that line.

Interestingly enough, outside of William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, Robertson is the next Leaf forward with the most points on the team. If you remove Morgan Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, two of the top Leafs blueliners, from the team's point leaders list, Robertson would be in the top five for points on the team. The worst thing to do is move him to a different line, which could disrupt what he's been able to do with Tavares and McMann on the second line.

Despite talks of being traded, especially earlier this season, Robertson has done well as of late to show that he belongs in the lineup every game for the Leafs. He should still be given a chance and not be ruled out just yet, due to his recent play.