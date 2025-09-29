Each year, towards the start of the regular season, analysts, insiders, researchers, and on-air personalities compile their lists of the top 50 players in the NHL, which are released by the NHL Network in a nine-part series.

This Sunday, the eighth segment was revealed, of players ranked 20-11. Shockingly, to many hockey fans, Matthews was ranked 15th, over 10 spots lower than last year.

Under each player's ranking, a brief synopsis of their career and notable achievements is provided. The Leaf star’s highlighted moments include;

Has led the league in goals since his first season, 401 goals in 629 games.

Has scored at least 30 goals in each season

Won the Rocket Richard Trophy three times

Won the Hart Trophy once

Tied for the Ted Lindsay Award

Became Leafs captain in 2024

Had three assists for the USA team at the 4 Nations Face Off

Is on the preliminary roster for the Winter Olympics

How does a player who was just in the top three not crack even the top 10?

Last season, the Leafs’ captain played through injuries and was not at 100 per cent health. As a result, he missed games and produced less compared to past seasons. Despite this, he still put up 33 goals and 78 points in the 67 games he played. Not a write-off season by any means. His critiques were amplified as it was the predecessor of his 69-goal regular season in 2023-24. He played 81 games and was significantly healthier, and scored an irregular number of goals. The contrast between the two seasons highlights the impact of playing through injuries.

Toronto fans and critics alike have expressed their disappointment and disagreement with the ranking. For a team and player that receives a fair amount of negative discourse online, the internet seems to be united on this one.

Brutal take. Trolling leafs fans. Guy plays the entire year hurt, still pots 40 in his sleep and takes the panthers to 7 games with his back out - and ya’ll drop him to 15? K. 👌



Boy are you ever gonna look stupid after this season. Wait and see. — Az (@Azuziel) September 29, 2025

Even Toronto's historic enemies, Montreal fans, are confused with the outcome.

He’s gotta be in top 10 and I’m a Habs fan. — Ivan Demidov (0-0-0) 24 🏆 (@IvanDemidov93) September 29, 2025

Teamate William Nylander was also released in the same segment of the list, and came in at 19t place. Other noteable names in the 20-11 ranking are Matthew Tkachuk at 20, former teamate Mitch Marner at 18 and Jack Eichel at 14.

With the regular season right around the corner, Matthews has a lot to prove.