Leafs' Auston Matthews exits game vs. Bruins after vicious hit from behind

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost two important players to injuries in the middle of Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins.

It was confirmed early in the third period that both players will not return to the game, Auston Matthews with a lower body and Anthony Stolarz with an upper body injury.

Halfway through the second period with Toronto down 4-1, Auston Matthews was hit from behind by Nikita Zadorov and knocked off his feet and into the boards. Although Matthews did get up and hunt down Zadorov for a hit back, he soon after left the game and would not return. His teammates in the blue and white had no response to the hit.

The center, who had no points in the game, has been under close injury watch after last season's health debacle. Unlike last year, head coach Craig Berube affirmed Matthew's health early in the season, easing fans' concerns. However, this all changed in tonight's game.

Stolarz, who was pulled after letting in three straight goals in the first period, did not return. There was speculation from the broadcast and online discussion that the goaltender was avoiding the bench out of frustration. This was cleared up in the third period when both players' injuries were announced. Dennis Hildeby took over the net.

Despite losing two key players, the Leafs managed to get back in the game with a goal each from McMann in the second and Ekman-Larsson in the third. The game took a physical turn in the final period, as the Leafs were down 5-3 and frustration was clearly growing.

Matthews' and Stolarz's injuries beyond tonight's game could be devastating for Toronto, which, before tonight, was 8-7-1 and has had an underwhelming season. The Leafs lost their last two games to Carolina and Boston, both of which were games they were expected to secure at least a point in. The Leafs are second last in the Atlantic Division.

If Stolarz is out for some time, Leaf's fans will be hoping to see the early return of Joseph Woll, who will be playing conditioning games with the Toronto Marlies in preparation for his return to the roster. The Leafs, who were once abundant in goaltending talent, may need to look for a new backup option, as the Hurricanes claimed Cayden Primeux off of waivers earlier this week.

The final score was 5-3 Boston.