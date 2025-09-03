Leaf still eyeing multiple UFAs as training camp nears

As we approach the start of training camp, many Toronto Maple Leafs fans are eager to see the team back on the ice. There are many story lines to follow, like how Nicolas Roy will replace Mitch Marner, or which young player will step up for the team. It's also the time to start putting together a rough guess of what the lines and depth chart will look like.

However, while fans may think the Maple Leafs are done making moves, general manager Brad Treliving is still looking. In a recent interview, agent Darren Ferris said that he and Treliving had recently spoken about a free agent he currently represents. While it's good that the Mitch Marner drama has not affected the two's relationship, the main story is who this potential free agent is and how they would fit with the Leafs.

Do the Maple Leafs have one more offseason move in them?

There are currently three players that Ferris represents still looking for teams for the 2025-26 season. Those being forwards Matt Nieto and Andreas Athanasiou, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. Nieto and Athanasiou seem unlikely, as both would likely be depth forwards. While there is no such thing as too much depth, the Leafs have plenty of internal options that could fill in. It would make no sense to spend cap space on something they already had.

The most likely player the two were talking about is Grzelcyk. He's arguably the best remaining free agent on the market. He's also coming off the best offense season of his career. He tallied one goal and 39 assists for 40 points with the lowly Pittsburgh Penguins. It was also the first time in his career that Grzelcyk appeared in all 82 games, a rarity in today's NHL. This is also important as Grzelcyk has had questions surrounding his durability throughout his career.

While Grzelcyk won't help the "DNA change" that Treliving talked about at the start of the offseason, he's not a bad option to bring in. He's been praised for his skating ability as well as his ability to move the puck. It's the perfect type of defenseman to stick on the third pairing. He can provide an offensive jolt for the lower lines. The only concern surrounding him is that he's only five feet nine inches, which opens up the possibility for him to get bullied on the ice.

Grzelcyk could be a solid role player in the Maple Leafs' lineup. The question is where he'll fit. He's unlikely to crack the top four, as those are pretty much set. If the Leafs do sign him, he'll likely find himself as a 7th defenseman, coming in when Oliver Ekman-Larrson needs a day off. He'd be the perfect player to pair up with Simon Benoit, a more defense-first player. It will create balance on the third pairing.

Although it's all speculation at this point, signing Grzelcyk is not a bad idea for the Leafs. He someone that with lengthy the defensive core, and provide the Leafs a solid replacement.