Leafs coach Craig Berube thinks this is rookie is 'a dog'

Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Easton Cowan was called up the day of the first game of the season, but was scratched for the first two games before making his NHL debut against the Detroit Red Wings. Although Toronto could not secure a win in that game, the team went on to get their first win with Cowan on the ice against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night earlier this week. In that game, Cowan turned over the puck, setting up Matthews and Knies for the fifth goal of the night, and his first assist.

Throughout his first two games so far, the young right-winger has shown intense dedication and effort on the ice, even getting a taste of the big leagues with a couple of heavy hits early on. Cowan tends to shake off hits easily or get up quickly and get back into play.

Brandon Carlo is one of many teammates who have shared their positive experiences with the young prospect so far, saying, “he brings a lot of energy each and every day, he's got a smile on his face”. He says it's helpful to see the game through the young player’s eyes.

Head coach Craig Berube seems to be taking a liking to the rookie’s work ethic, saying “he's like a dog on a bone out there for me”. And that he has been, logging just over 14 minutes of ice time in each of his first two games, battling hard and shaking off hits. This wasn’t the first time Berube had high praise for the player. After his first game against Detroit, Berube told reporters that he thought Cowan had a great game, noting that “He has great hockey IQ. He’s a totally different player. Way more confident and direct”.

Earlier today, Berube revealed that Steven Lorentz is “available” but doesn't want to change the successful lineup, “The last few games have been really good. We are just going to keep the lineup the same”.

In the morning skate earlier today, Cowan practiced on the first line alongside Knies and Matthews. He is set to play tonight against the New York Rangers.