Latest on Maple Leafs' contract negotiation with John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to keep John Tavares, badly. With little to no better talents available in free agency and the trade market not making a whole lot of sense, it is in the Leafs' best interest to keep the 34-year-old center at home in Toronto. And there is a new contract offer reportedly out there.

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the latest contract offer that the Maple Leafs have sent to Tavares and his camp is a five-year deal, $21-million deal that would carry a cap hit of $4.2-million AAV.

While it is very specific for it to not be true, there is a tendency we have to not fully believe specific contract numbers that are out there and reported on in such a way. But, who are we to not act like this is real?

This offer is an improved ask from the pathetic contract that was sent to Tavares last week. In what could have been the first step in this contract negotiation, Toronto offered the veteran center a three-year deal that was under $12 million in total value. A real whimper of a deal. Now, with two more years reportedly added on and a small boost in salary but bringing the total dollars up to over $20 million -- that is something that could be more enticing for the player.

Tavares just wants some security and possibly to play out the rest of his career in Toronto. By signing for five years, the Leafs are getting their middle-six center that just scored 38 goals, on a very low cap hit but could be suffering financially in the last couple of years on that contract if Tavares is even able to play hockey anymore at the age of 38 or 39.

It's a balance for both sides, which, again, is an improvement on that previous offer made.

Maybe this is a deal that get signed before next Tuesday, or Tavares and his camp would rather wait until July 1 and see what other contracts get handed over to them on the open market. Anything feels possible at this point.