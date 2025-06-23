Maple Leafs send pathetic contract offer to John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to sign John Tavares with the limited free agent pool, especially at the center position. There is not a whole lot of players available to sign that would be better options. So it is extremely surprising when the first reported contract offer is embarrassingly low.

We know, this is the start of a negotiation, and the team is bound to throw out the first offer as an extreme low ball, but at a point it feels a little grimy to go so low.

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Leafs recently sent an offer of a three-year deal that is worth less than $4 million per season.

"On Friday, we weren’t sure whether contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares were close or far. We were told they are “in the process” of negotiating. Well, earlier today we were told the two sides aren’t close, at all. While we are still 10 days away from July 1, leaving plenty of time to iron out a new deal, it sounds like the Leafs have pitched a three-year deal worth less than $4 million per season. That won’t get it done. Let’s see how things progress." David Pagnotta, The Fourth Period

Even if Tavares didn't just score 38 goals for the Leafs. Or, if he wasn't one of the few forwards who were consistent in the two rounds of the playoffs and took charge with Auston Matthews was dealing with his injury. And even if he didn't just accept having the captaincy removed from him and put on Matthews before last season. And even, if he wasn't a hometown player that would take less to stay in Toronto. He deserves more than not even $12 million of total value as some sort of final sending off from the Leafs.

But of course, Tavares did do all of those things and with Mitch Marner walking out the door, there is even more pressure on him to perform and lead the offense beyond Matthews on the top line.

It won't surprise anyone if the two sides come to an agreement, even before July 1, but this is just a brutal first step and shows a massive risk at losing Tavares to a team willing to pay a whole lot more for a very good center.

The Leafs need Tavares more than Tavares needs the Leafs. Let's hope it all gets sorted.