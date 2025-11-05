Kadri’s milestone moment comes with emotional Leafs flashbacks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to navigate through their season without Mitch Marner. So far, they are in the playoff picture through their first 13 games of the season, but they could still use some help if they want to make a run. One name that has consistently been linked to the Leafs so far early this season has been former player Nazem Kadri.

It's unknown if Kadri would want to be traded, but he woud be an immediate fix for any team looking for scoring help, including the Leafs. But it may not be a while until the Calgary Flames provide an answer. Before that, Kadri is getting ready for a milestone.

On Wednesday night, Kadri is set to compete in his1,000th career game, when the Flames take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Before the monumental game, Kadri spoke with Flames TV and looked back at his career. When asked about moments that stick out to him, he did mention a couple from the Leafs.

"Playing in gold medal games, Game 7s, playing in overtime in the Stanley Cup Finals. Games like that you look back at. Being a part of the biggest outdoor game in history at the Big House in Michigan. That was very cool, that setting. Just things like that you kind of look back, you scroll through some old photos and just kinda have to pinch yourself. Like, you lived that and you went through it. It's very surreal, very cool to think about," said Kadri.

Nazem Kadri looks back at Leafs moments as he approaches 1,000 career games

Kadri spent the majority of his career with the Leafs. He may have won his first Stanley Cup title in his first year away from Toronto, but he did mention some of the moments he's had.

The most notable moment that Kadri highlights when looking back at his career, it's participating in the 2014 Winter Classic. The Leafs took on the Detroit Red Wings at Michigan Stadium, home of college football's Michigan Wolverines. The massive stadium fit over 105,000 fans, making it the largest outdoor hockey game in history. In that game, the Leafs defeated the Red Wings 3-2, after going 2-1 in the shootout, with the tie-breaking goal coming from Tyler Bozak.

Kadri brings up the Game 7s he's had in his career. There is the 2013 quarterfinals, where Kadri scored a goal and recorded an assist against the Boston Bruins. But, the Leafs lost 5-4 in overtime after blowing a 4-1 lead. In 2018, the Leafs once again reached Game 7 in the opening round of the playoffs against the Bruins, but lost 7-4.

In 561 games, Kadri recorded 161 goals and 196 assists.

Kadri is a popular player in the Leafs fanbase, so much so that they have dreamed about the team bringing him back. Maybe it does come to fruition this season, but there is no indication a trade could happen. But Kadri is set to celebrate a tremendous accomplishment in his 17th career season.