NHL insider just crushed Maple Leafs fans’ Nazem Kadri reunion hopes

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to navigate their first season without Mitch Marner on the roster. So far, the results have been mixed, as the Leafs are 5-4-1 on the year through the first 10 games of the season. It's good enough for them to hold third place in the Atlantic Division now, but they are either tied or one point ahead of the rest of their rivals behind them.

When looking at the Leafs, their offense has been a cause of concern early this season. The team was aware of this, which is why head coach Craig Berube decided to put Auston Matthews and William Nylander on the same line. But the team could use some scoring depth.

One name that Leafs fans have in their minds is a former player in Nazem Kadri. It just so happens that Kadri plays on a Flames team that is near the bottom of league standings. But fans hoping for a reunion may need to pump the brakes.

TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger talked about the talk in media about the Flames potentially trading Kadri and landing spots, including the Leafs. But Dreger says the reality is that the Flames don't want to trade Kadri, and the forward has no desire to move on from Calgary.

Darren Dreger reports Flames and Nazem Kadri have no desire for trade

“There is a lot of talk and a lot of speculation driven by the media,” said Dreger. “The reality is it comes from a place where the Calgary Flames are playing well below expectations and there are other Canadian markets - namely the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and maybe the Toronto Maple Leafs - that could absolutely envision a No. 2, experienced centre like Nazem Kadri in their lineup.

“The reality is that Nazem Kadri loves Calgary and unless the Flames decide that their roster needs reconstruction, and that could happen through the rest of the regular season leading up to the trade deadline, then at least for the moment, it is premature. There’s tons of interest. Don’t get me wrong. But the timing isn’t right yet.”

That is a gut punch for Maple Leafs fans hoping that Kadri could make his return to Toronto, the place he began his NHL career. There were highs and lows during his initial 10-year stint. In that span, Kadri recorded 161 goals and 196 assists. After the 2018-19 season, Kadri was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot.

Kadri really turned around his career during his time with Colorado. Look no further than the 2021-22 season, as he tallied a career-high 87 points. That season saw Kadri get selected to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career, and win his first-ever Stanley Cup.

In the summer of 2022, Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames. During his time, he has made it to a second All-Star Game, and has been a consistent scorer, putting up 285 points through his first three years with the team.

This season, the Flames have been dreadful, with their offense truly standing out as a reason for their lack of success. Before a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers, the Flames averaged 1.67 goals per game. Through 11 games this season, Kadri recorded two goals and six assists.

The Leafs could use some reinforcements for their forwards group. Kadri could have been a great target for Toronto and also bring back a fan favorite. But as of now, the Flames don't want to trade Kadri, and the forward has no desire to leave Calgary.