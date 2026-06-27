John Chayka opens up after selecting Gavin McKenna at No. 1

To the surprise of no one, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft. This has been the expectation ever since the Leafs won the lottery. Throughout the draft process, all everyone did was sing his praises. Whether it was his offensive ability or how he was able to adapt to the college game, no one had a bad thing to say about him. The list of people who praised him now includes Leafs general manager John Chayka. But what did he have to say about McKenna and what it means for his future with the team?

John Chayka has high praise for Gavin McKenna

After making the selection, Chayka released a statement talking about McKenna. He talked about how he was an exceptional young man who has excellent talent and character. He also said that they met several times during the pre-draft process, and every single time it did nothing but strengthen his belief in him as a player and as a person. That is high praise for someone as young as McKenna is.

John Chayka statement:



“Gavin is an exceptional young man with tremendous talent & character. Throughout this process, we had the opportunity to get to know him & his family, & each interaction strengthened our belief in him as both a player and a person.“@TSN_Sports https://t.co/4X58GZR1CW — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) June 26, 2026

It appears that the Leafs' front office is just as excited to draft McKenna as the fanbase is. They see McKenna as a talented player with a good head on his shoulders. Someone who is not going to let the bright lights of the NHL get to him. He should be able to step into the Leafs locker room and become a star from the jump. It is the perfect player to bring in to try to get the team back into contention.

McKenna should become the second most important player on this roster. Obviously, Auston Matthews will always be the face of the Leafs, but it looks like they are setting McKenna up to be his right-hand man. The two will be linemates and have the skills to take over games. It is the type of line that very few NHL teams have and something that teams will have a hard time defending against. It will be the edge they desperately needed.

This also shows the type of players that the Leafs are looking to bring in. Chayka is going to be targeting guys with good character to pair with McKenna. The hope is to clear up some of the cultural problems they have experienced over the past couple of seasons. Having these high-character guys will make a more cohesive team. It will help the bond in the locker room and keep the Leafs from disasters like this past season.

Overall the Leafs front office seems very excited about McKenna potential. They believe he can be a star on and off the ice.