Growing evidence suggests Gavin McKenna is the Maple Leafs' pick at No. 1

Following an intense weekend at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, NY, where the league's top prospects were scrutinized and tested, teams can now begin finalizing their draft boards. For the Toronto Maple Leafs' newly minted front office, led by general manager John Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin, the path forward with the first overall pick is becoming crystal clear.

With the NHL Draft just three weeks away, consensus top prospect Gavin McKenna did nothing but strengthen his case to pull a blue-and-white sweater over his head on draft night. Already viewed by many as the definitive prize of this class, McKenna's poise and performance through the rigours of the combine have locked him in as Toronto's undeniable choice.

The Growing Stack of Evidence Pointing McKenna to Toronto

There are a growing number of reasons why McKenna should be picked by the Leafs first overall. During his media availability on Friday, Chayka shared some of the recent interactions he had with the Penn State product.

While the Maple Leafs' GM spoke glowingly of both McKenna and the number-two-ranked Ivar Stenbery, the kid from Whitehorse appears to have made a strong impression on Chayka. He described McKenna as a "really nice young man" with a "real resolve with who he is."

Playing in Toronto requires a level of mental fortitude, an attribute McKenna already possesses in spades. That was a character flaw of former Leafs' winger Mitch Marner, who struggled under the weight of postseason expectations in his home city. When pressed by reporters over the weekend about the potential suffocating Toronto market, McKenna leaned on a legendary mantra, "pressure is a privilege."

"Pressure is a privilege." Gavin McKenna on the Toronto market

McKenna did not just adopt this mindset overnight. It was woven into his experience. He has lived it. In fact, it was forged through immense on-and-off ice adversity last season.

He spent his last season of major junior hockey under the microscope, and it continued when he decided to move to Penn State in the NCAA to play against tougher competition. That put him under even more scrutiny.

McKenna's 2025-26 season started slowly. A disappointing World Junior tournament followed a sluggish first-half collegiate season. Then there was an off-ice incident that happened in State College, Pennsylvania.

The star winger put that aside and responded with a strong second-half performance that resulted in a Hobey Baker nomination. He finished second in NCAA scoring with 51 points in 36 games, a 1.50 points-per-game average as a freshman.

Noted TSN analyst and former NHL GM, Craig Button, heavily praised McKenna at the conclusion of the NHL Scouting Combine. Button praised McKenna's "maturity" in how he handled things after the World Junior Championship.

Button observed how McKenna got the best out of his teammates and did what was best for the team. He praised the winger's understanding of what he needed to do to be at his best, which, in turn, helped the team most.

McKenna's talent on the ice and his fit with the Maple Leafs are the final pieces of why Chayka should select him first overall. His playmaking ability is second-to-none in this draft class. While he is likely to struggle defensively compared to other top prospects like Stenberg, McKenna's offensive ceiling is higher.

His puck wizardry, elite passing skills, and generational vision are the perfect complement to the Leafs' star center, Auston Matthews. It may take a bit of time, but before long, he will fill Marner's prior role on Toronto's top line.

McKenna has become the exact piece the Maple Leafs need to kickstart their new era. Between Chayka's rave interview reviews, Button's praise of his veteran-like maturity, and McKenna's own ability to turn heavy pressure into a privilege, he possesses the makeup required to thrive in the Toronto fishbowl.

That psychological toolkit with an offensive ceiling to become the playmaker needed next to Matthews, and the decision becomes clear. Three weeks from now, the Chayka-Sundin front office has a definitive, can't-miss opportunity to secure a franchise-altering talent. The growing evidence has spoken, and Gavin McKenna is the undisputed, clear-cut choice for the Toronto Maple Leafs.