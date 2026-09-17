John Chayka delivers troubling Maple Leafs injury update

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting set to begin training camp this week, and already there is some concerning injury news.

While one of the names on the injury report is hardly surprising, a couple are.

So, let’s jump right into it.

Max Domi failed physical, out indefinitely

Perhaps the least surprising bit of news pertains to Max Domi. The Maple Leafs forward, who will likely be taking up permanent residence on Robidas Island, will be out indefinitely following complications from back surgery earlier this summer.

The news, as delivered by GM John Chayka, is reminiscent of the 2017 incident involving another Robidas Island VIP, Joffrey Lupul.

The former Leaf was coming off back and sports hernia surgeries, failing his pre-camp physical. The situation landed him permanently on LTIR and marked the end of his contract with the Maple Leafs. Lupul ended up retiring after his contract expired in 2017, spending two seasons on LTIR for Toronto.

Domi’s situation is looking eerily similar, though Lupul claimed the Leafs cheated him out of playing despite being healthy. That doesn’t appear to be the case with Domi, but we shall see.

Unconfirmed reports have ranged from mildly concerning to downright alarming. Even if Domi never plays an NHL game ever again, the most important thing is his quality of life.

Morgan Rielly sick, not serious

Another interesting update pertained to defenseman Morgan Rielly. According to Chayka, the Maple Leafs veteran blueliner is dealing with a viral infection. By the sound of it, it’s something like a stomach bug or the flu. While the expectation is that he’ll be ready for Opening Night, it will likely take him a couple of days to get back on track.

If you’ve ever dealt with a serious stomach issue, a couple of days of throwing up and not eating can take a lot out of you. So, Rielly may need a few days just to get back to feeling 100%.

William Villeneuve likely done for the season

In what is a truly devastating blow, defensive prospect William Villeneuve will be out long-term with ACL reconstruction. That’s a major surgery, one that could take up to 18 months to recover from. Last season, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov missed the entire season with a similar injury. He could have returned for the playoffs had the Cats made another run. Alas, they didn’t, and Barkov was back for the World Championships, roughly eight months after the initial surgery.

That recovery timeline was considered a modern miracle. Since the Leafs won’t be counting on Villeneuve to return ASAP, expect him to be ready for camp in the fall of 2027.

Cade Webber also out long-term

Another Maple Leafs blueliner, Cade Webber, will be on the shelf month-to-month following elbow reconstruction. It’s a little unclear what the nature of that procedure could be. Unless it’s a Tommy John surgery like the one baseball players go through, Webber’s recovery timeline should be much shorter than Villeneuve’s.

The 6’6” 220-pound defenseman might have been in the mix for a full-time job with the Marlies this season. Now, it remains to be seen whether he’ll get a chance to play if and when he makes it back to the ice.