John Chayka continues cleaning up after Brad Treliving’s mess

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka has been mopping up after the mess that his predecessor left this offseason.

The incumbent Leafs GM has done his best to erase the most egregious missteps, potentially recouping something out of mostly sunken costs.

That’s what Saturday’s Brandon Carlo trade was all about.

Chayka continued to clean up the mess on aisle 4, jettisoning Brandon Carlo to the St. Louis Blues.

No, the Maple Leafs did not get a first-round pick and a top prospect. Chayka managed to squeeze two third-round picks out of the Blues.

That was likely the best deal Chayka was going to get. It’s a far cry from the massive overpay Treliving made two seasons ago.

But that’s what the sunk cost fallacy is all about. The Leafs were never going to get anything close to what they paid for Carlo. So, it was just a matter of Chayka making the best deal he could.

The real victory in this trade was the $4.1 million in additional cap space. The Leafs now have over $22 million in cap space and could use that room to go shopping. Of course, that shopping spree could either happen in free agency or the trade market.

Could Maple Leafs be eyeing a veteran, free-agent blueliner?

Chayka made a savvy move by trading Carlo for those two picks. The third rounders turned into Zach Olsen and Mans Gudmundsson. They were by no means the sexiest names in the 2026 NHL Draft. But they could turn into serviceable NHLers down the line.

The move also allows the Leafs to target a UFA blueliner to round out the defensive corps. Someone like Jacob Trouba, at the right price, could suddenly become an enticing option. The Leafs could certainly use someone with a penchant for bone-crushing hits.

Since a blueliner like Trouba wouldn’t be asked to carry a big load, he might just fit in nicely in Toronto. The former New York Rangers captain is no stranger to the bright NHL lights. So, why not return to the main stage after a brief exodus in Anaheim?

Of course, Trouba is not the only option. Other depth blueliners are out there, not to mention others potentially on the trade market. Since it seems that Morgan Rielly might be staying put, there’s a very good chance that Chayka is just keeping his options open.

The way Chayka seems to be rolling this season, his modus operandi figures to be keeping doors open.