The Toronto Maple Leafs had their third straight victory seemingly tucked away before Tommy Novak tied the game with 51 seconds left, and the Pittsburgh Penguins went on to win 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night.

John Tavares and Darren Raddysh scored power-play goals for the Maple Leafs. Sergei Bobrovsky played his best game of the season by far, making 38 saves on 41 shots.

The Leafs were outshot 41-17 on the night, but it felt like they were in control. That is, until they sat on a lead, relied on defensive hockey, and ultimately lost the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky has best night of the season

It appears that the long break for Bobrovsky did the trick, as the 38-year-old was incredible all night long. That's one reason why this loss was especially heartbreaking.

Bob was clearly ticked off after Hendrix Lapierre scored the winner with less than 90 seconds left in the extra period.

"We were close, really close," Bobrovsky said. "The points are important for us right now. Yeah, I thought we could have had two points tonight, you know? Yeah, it's frustrating."

Sergei Bobrovsky saves the Maple Leafs in the dying seconds of the game#leafs pic.twitter.com/xkk5Q2H9fs — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 29, 2026

What makes it even more frustrating, is the season-long trend of Bobrovsky allowing three goals or more marched on, but on this night he didn't deserve it.

"The best player on the ice today was Bob," Tavares said after the game. "Gave us a great chance to win. You really feel for him. We couldn't hold on."

Hiller misuses McKenna again

I'm no hockey coach, but it is my humble opinion that, on Saturday night, we witnessed head coach Jim Hiller misuse Gavin McKenna yet again.

McKenna was on the ice for both Toronto goals and was directly involved in Raddysh's would-be game-winner at 6:18 of the third period. Yet, he had only one shift, 35 seconds long, in the final 10 minutes of the game. Then, in overtime, the rookie yet again did not see a single second of 3-on-3 action.

"Again, he didn't play the last little bit," Hiller said of McKenna not playing a lot in the third and not at all in overtime. "We're trying to protect it (the lead), and again, he'll get his opportunities. For us, it hasn't been something that we've focused a lot on in practice. I'd like to get him some reps. When he does, he'll get some reps and see if he can feel comfortable with it."

McKenna shaking his head leaving the ice after not getting a shift in overtime



LET THE KID PLAY 😡#leafs pic.twitter.com/QfVBf0EFWi https://t.co/pJOeLlqYOx — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 29, 2026

I don't know about you, and I don't mean to pile on Hiller, but I'm getting really sick of this.

First of all, this business of protecting the lead and playing only your defensively reliable players down the stretch of a close game has done nothing for Hiller and the Maple Leafs in the win column. We saw this night after night during the nine-game losing streak, whether they were up one, down one, or tied. They almost pulled it off on Saturday, but they do not have the horses to protect leads like this. They just don't.

Secondly, when it comes to McKenna not playing in overtime, I would rather Hiller say nothing than the ridiculous things he says to explain himself. Again, I'm no coach, but to think that McKenna would have trouble "feeling comfortable" in a 3-on-3 situation is nonsense.

McKenna is young, and he's fast. His game is built to thrive in these situations. I have a hard time believing he would not feel comfortable out there. John Tavares has lost a step or two this season, and despite having a great chance on a breakaway, William Nylander gave up on the play twice in overtime. But yeah, the rookie's not ready.

Not only did they lose again, but they keep losing the same way. Yes, the players have to play, as Hiller reminded us on Monday after their win over the Islanders. But these decisions are involved in every Leafs collapse, and it's getting old, monotonous, and annoying at this point.

On the bright side..

The way in which this game ended will overshadow the silver lining for the Maple Leafs. After losing nine in a row, they went on a three-game road trip, and took five out of a possible six points.

With the Boston Bruins having Saturday off, the Leafs are now seven points back of the final wild card spot. Six points would have been nice, but you'll take five out of six points on the road every time.

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and will go back on the road to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.