It's becoming impossible to ignore this Maple Leafs roster issue

There is no shortage of places to lay blame for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their underwhelming 2025-26 season, a campaign that has unraveled at an abrupt pace since the Olympic break.

With elimination from the NHL playoffs looming, set to snap the league's longest active streak at nine consecutive appearances, the focus has shifted from expectations of contention to questions about what went wrong.

Making matters worse, this edition of the Maple Leafs is on track to flirt with an unwelcome piece of franchise history: one of the steepest season-to-season points drop-offs the organization has ever seen.

Maple Leafs' Roster Holes Becoming Impossible to Ignore

On TSN's Tuesday telecast of the Leafs' game against the Boston Bruins, panelists Cheryl Pounder, Jeff O'Neill, and Martin Biron were asked a simple question during the first intermission's The Quiz segment: "What Do the Leafs Need Most on Ice?" The analysts were presented with three options: a right-winger for star center Auston Matthews, a right-shot d-man, or a second-line center.





Pounder went first and wanted to select all three, but listed a right-shot, puck-moving defenseman as her top choice. Next, Biron elected a right-winger for Matthews, citing the captain's decline in goals over the past three seasons (a career-low twenty-seven this year following his season-ending injury). Last to go was O'Neill, who suggested a second-line center.

O'Neill correctly pointed out that the Leafs must have a whole lot of problems because the three panelists chose different things, a disheartening, crushing reminder to Toronto fans of the momentous task of reshaping the roster.

The declining performance of the Leafs' best offensive-minded defenseman, Morgan Rielly, has many speculating his days in Toronto might be numbered, even with his no-trade clause. Should Rielly return next year, expecting top-level play on the wrong side of thirty is a giant ask, supporting the need for help on defense. Plus, many of the team's defensemen provide similar skill sets.

A right-winger for Matthews is also a must. There is no denying that the multiple Rocket Richard winner has missed his elite, former playmaking linemate. The constant rotation of wingers this season has only substantiated the need to find a consistent running-mate to flank Matthews.

Filling the second-line center role is also a must for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares capably fit the description for most of the years of his first free-agent contract with Toronto. Now, age has caught up with him, and the Leafs need more consistent production from that spot and someone with a higher ceiling. The trades of former Maple Leafs Nazem Kadri and, more recently, Fraser Minten were some of the worst in the team's recent history.

For a team that topped its division just a year ago and pushed the eventual Stanley Cup champions to seven games, the sudden regression is alarming. The Maple Leafs are no longer a team that needs minor tweaks. They have significant roster deficiencies that can't be ignored.

Much of that can be traced back to a series of questionable offseason decisions by general manager Brad Treliving. The roster is thinner, less balanced, and far less competitive. The result is a lot of work ahead for Treliving, or whoever the franchise decides is best suited to fix this mess.