Is Craig Berube's future with Leafs in jeopardy if they lose Game 6?

After a disappointing Game 5 against the Florida Panthers, questions are bound to be raised about head coach Craig Berube's future with the team.

Unfortunately for Toronto, Berube seems to have no answer to Florida's style of play despite the Leafs winning the first two games of the series. Berube did know what he had to do going into game five; he just wasn't sure how to do it. he had this to say before last night's game, "We have to find a way to get through that swarm in their zone, especially off our forecheck. That will be key tonight."

Arguments for him

Berube, knowing what needs to be done but not knowing how to accomplish it, is a difficulty every coach faces at some point or another and shouldn't be seen as a sign of incompetence on his part. Florida is, after all, the defending Stanley Cup champions and a very good team that has been able to adapt to the Leafs' playstyle.

Under his leadership, the Leafs did outstanding in the regular season, finishing first in the Atlantic Division with an overall record of 52-26-4 and also getting past the first round of the playoffs against the Ottawa Senators despite some setbacks in that round.

Berube has done in one season with the Leafs something that took former head coach Sheldon Keefe four seasons to accomplish: Getting past the first round of the playoffs. So clearly, Berube is doing what needs to be done for the team despite the round two setback with Florida. Also, as he has been the head coach for only one season, his method and style probably need more time to influence the institution. And only so much can be done in a year, getting past the first round of the playoffs for a team that has only done it once before in the preceding 20 years is a good sign that what Berube is doing is working.

Arguments against him

On the other hand, throwing away a two-game lead and then losing three straight in the playoffs is not a good look for Berube and makes him look like he is inflexible when the opposing team changes their tactics. If the Leafs do lose the series, it will be a massive embarrassment not only for the team but for Berube himself, seeing as he is the man in charge of the game plan for Toronto, and a lot of the blame will fall on him.

No, it is highly unlikely Berube will be fired if the Leafs lose the series, and it would be foolhardy to fire him this early in his tenure with the Leafs. He has been the head coach of the team for not even a year and has shown his leadership skills during the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs. As stated earlier, Florida is a tough nut to crack, and Berube not being able to do it isn't a sign he doesn't know what he is doing. And besides, the series isn't lost just yet.