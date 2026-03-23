Injury to Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews could spark NHL change

The fallout from a controversial hit that injured Auston Matthews nearly two weeks ago continues to reverberate across the NHL, intensifying scrutiny on the league's Department of Player Safety. As the Toronto Maple Leafs' star center recovers, questions around consistency and accountability in supplemental discipline have only grown louder.

Those concerns were reignited again following another suspension-worthy hit in a recent matchup between the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames, thrusting George Parros and the league's enforcement process back into the spotlight.

Hit on Matthews Draws Spotlight as McDavid and Head of DoPS Speak Out

On March 12, during a home game against the Anaheim Ducks, Matthews was on the receiving end of an ugly knee-on-knee collision delivered by defenseman Radko Gudas. Initially, his teammates' immediate non-response to the hit dominated league-wide discussion until Parros and the NHL Department of Player Safety levied a five-game suspension to the Ducks' defenseman.

Then, the topic of conversation became the length of suspension, especially considering the Maple Leafs' captain is one of the most recognizable faces in the league, and it was announced that he would miss the remainder of the season.

Connor McDavid, the league's best player, spoke out about the players' unhappiness with the supplementary discipline, noting that there "is a lot of frustration there" (on the NHL's handling of player safety). It should be noted that Matthews and McDavid have mutual respect and share the same agent (Judd Moldaver), but hockey's top superstar saying strong words publicly is noteworthy, regardless.

Parros, a former NHL pugilist, in his eighth season as the senior vice-president of the NHL's Department of Player Safety, felt the need to defend himself and the disciplinary process after McDavid publicly announced his frustration. He said, "I feel confident in this decision," and noted the experienced committee that takes part in these rulings.

In a follow-up interview later, McDavid tried to remain more neutral, but his body language implied that his frustration remained. Moldaver called the five-game suspension to Gudas "laughable and preposterous."

Asked Auston Matthews’ agent, Judd Moldaver about his response to the ruling.



Here is his reply:



“In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and 5 games is laughable and preposterous.



While… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 14, 2026

While reaction to the Matthews injury continued, during a game between the Panthers and Flames this past Friday, A.J. Greer delivered a hit to the Flames' Connor Zary that is now under review. That hit was featured on HNIC's telecast of Saturday's Leafs-Ottawa Senators' game and discussed during the second intermission segment of Saturday Headlines.

Host Ron MacLean and insider Elliotte Friedman reviewed the Greer-Zary play, then showed a series of plays during the past few years and the suspensions handed out. Most ranged from a single game to a maximum of four games.

In almost all cases, the suspensions were too lenient. Too often, the NHL's DoPS uses its past discipline as a template for current punishment. That modus operandi predated Parros and has been around for years. It is outdated. The NHL too frequently ignores the viciousness of the singular act or the injuries and games missed by the victim, and hides behind appeasing the NHLPA. It tries to find a happy medium in its enforcement.

McDavid said it best when first asked for his comments on the Matthews hit. While acknowledging the difficulty of the job, he suggested the process itself may need another look. He said, "If every time there's a suspension, everybody complains about it, why don't we take a look at the process and figure out if there's a better way to make sure both parties are happy?"

The league's current methods do not work. Their light disciplinary measures do not deter would-be offenders from disrespecting opponents and delivering cheap shots. It is time for a change.

In what has otherwise been a disastrous stretch for the Maple Leafs and their fans, there may yet be a faint silver lining. Losing their captain, Matthews, to a questionable hit has reignited long-simmering frustration with how the league handles supplementary discipline, and it could catalyze meaningful change.

For years, critics have argued that the NHL must move beyond inconsistent rulings and set clearer, firmer precedents to curb dangerous play. This moment feels like an opportunity to do just that. Yet, given the league's often rigid, outdated approach, frequently defended by the likes of Parros and commissioner Gary Bettman, there's little reason to expect swift reform. Progress would require the NHL to prove it is finally ready to evolve, rather than protect the status quo.