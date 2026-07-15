How one Game 7 could have changed everything for the Maple Leafs

It is virtually impossible to rewrite history even if the Toronto Maple Leafs really wanted to. After all, who would want to be the holder of the record not winning the Stanley Cup in over six decades. But one could always wonder would the Leafs’ destiny be just a little different had something just gone their way for once?

One of those potential franchise-changing events took place just over a year ago during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs were coming off a strong first-round series against the Ottawa Senators in which they took in six games. Toronto then managed to jump out to a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the second round and even took them to seven games, but painfully fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champions with a horrendous Game 7 showing.

What if the Maple Leafs had won Game 7 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Panthers?

So what if the Leafs had actually won that fateful Game 7 against the Panthers? How would things have shaped out for the rest of that postseason? And would everything be different from where the Maple Leafs are today?

With Florida carrying the momentum in their second round win over the Leafs, they would easily cruise past the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference finals and ultimately dispatch the Edmonton Oilers in six games to capture the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive season.

Since Toronto went toe-to-toe with the Panthers during the second round and was the only team to take Florida to the brink of elimination, they could have easily done the same in the following two rounds had they beaten the Panthers in Game 7. After all, the Leafs has gone 2-1 against the Hurricanes while sweeping their series against the Oilers during the regular season as well. Toronto could have very well hoisted their first Stanley Cup in 58 years and end their mesmerizing drought for good.

But even if they didn’t end up winning it all, the Maple Leafs would have finally made some significant progression, making the third round of the playoffs and possibly beyond for the first time since 2002. With that accomplishment, Mitch Marner likely wouldn’t end up being a scapegoat and ultimately ran out of town. Instead, Marner might have re-signed with Toronto to keep the core four intact for more future runs.

With the dynamic winger retained, the Maple Leafs likely wouldn’t have had such a disastrous 2025-26 campaign and could have potentially snuck into the playoffs this past year. In doing so, the massive overhaul of management wouldn’t have taken place this offseason, nor would the Leafs be getting Gavin McKenna first overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Would the Maple Leafs have been in a better position to remain competitive with Marner still with the club and both general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube at the helm? Or will the new-look Leafs featuring the iconic Mats Sundin and John Chayka leading the way, along with perhaps the future generational star in McKenna give them a better shot at finally achieving their ultimate goal in winning the Cup? Only time will tell.

But one thing is for sure, for better or for worse, the 2026-27 Maple Leafs will be a completely different team once they hit the ice, making the upcoming seasons one of the most anticipated in years as a Leafs fan.