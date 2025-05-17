How Leafs relied on defense and goaltending to force Game 7

After being dominated and scoring just one goal in Games 4 and 5, the Leafs gave their fans little to cheer for in what has been a rollercoaster of a series for a team that went from having a 3-1 lead in Game 3 with a 2-0 lead in the series to dropping three straight. The Leafs now find themselves before a familiar ghost: Game 7.

After pitiful performances from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in Games 4 and 5, they proved why they should stick together for Game 7 as Marner set up Matthews' game-winning goal. It was his first playoff goal against the Panthers in the 11 games he's played against them.

Although Toronto's biggest stars came through when it mattered most, the Leafs' 2-0 Game 6 win to keep this season alive, was largely due to the performance of goaltender Joseph Woll and the Leafs' defense.

After being goalied by Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky for the past two games, it was Florida who couldn't find the back of the net, as Woll turned away all of Florida's 22 shots for his first playoff shutout.

After opening his series with a .850 save percentage, Woll's play has steadily improved. Game 6 was a good example, as he fought through Florida traffic while avoiding redirects that have cost more than one team these playoffs.

Woll's rebound control was a key factor in his success and his teams. Woll ended Game 6 with his best rebound expected goals against mark of the series (0.322), per MoneyPuck.com . Most of Florida's shots ended up in Woll's midsection, which can be credited to his positioning, but after two shaky performances from this Leafs' group of defensemen, they should be credited for how they defended their net.

Outside of Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist getting a chance in close mid-way through the third, it's hard to think of many quality chances the Leafs gave up.

After all, Game 6 was the second game in this series in which the Leafs came out better in the expected 5-on-5 goals department. Although they did get help from their goalie, they allowed the fewest shots on goal throughout these six games.

Sticking to the Game Plan

With that, they also allowed just three shots on net from the slot, which is the fewest given up by any team during these playoffs, per Mike Kelly . Even after Florida went on the man advantage four times, it seemed like they could never generate consistent offense, as the Leafs did a good job of clogging up the middle of their zone with good positioning, active sticks, and 31 blocked shots.

It's weird, because all season, we have seen a Leafs team that has defended their net very well by limiting quality chances while keeping their opponents on the perimeter, something we saw from Florida but not Toronto in Games 4 and 5, but Game 6 gave a look of a mid-season Leafs team.

What's encouraging is that Woll's performances late in a series, albeit with a small sample size, are good ones. Before getting injured in Game 6 during last year's playoffs against the Boston Bruins, he posted a .964 save percentage, and two years ago where, he had a .952 save percentage in Games 4 and 5 against the team he'll play Sunday.

What's not encouraging is that this core is staring down their sixth Game 7.