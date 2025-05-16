A love letter to the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of Game 6

It's been just over nine years since the Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery and had the opportunity to draft Auston Matthews first overall.

On April 30, 2016, the future of the Toronto Maple Leafs was changed. The previous season was dismal, but it was seemingly all worth it as although the team finished last in the NHL, it allowed them to win the NHL Draft Lottery and draft Matthews. Sure there was some debate about Matthews vs. Patrik Laine but it never gained any serious traction as Matthews was the clear-cut best player in the draft.

As I write this love letter to the team, I look back on that night when the team won the lottery. Real love was actually in the air, as it was my brother's wedding night, so as myself and my entire family was already overjoyed and excited about the new life he was about to endulge on, all of us as Leafs fans were also ready for a new chapter of our lives.

The night progressed with celebrations of too many tequilla shots, which turned that joyment into a blur, which is kind of how the last nine years have gone for the Leafs.

During the Leafs "honeymoon" phase, they had an opportunity to do something very special, but faltered during two Game 7 losses against Boston. Most young team's struggle in those early situations and need to learn how to lose, before they learn how to win, so it wasn't shocking that an experienced Bruins team beat them twice in Game 7, but unfortunately they never grew up.

Leafs core-four is headed towards a nasty divorce

Wednesday night's loss to the Florida Panthers was one of the worst games I have ever seen as fan and it continued to show just how toxic this team is. The marriage of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander is falling apart as Marner lacked zero accountability saying we need to "flush this down the toilet."

Those types of comments show me that even after nine years, he's not ready to win and to change. When Nathan MacKinnion lost after his eight season, he told the media "I'm going into my ninth season and I haven't won s***" (via: The Score). MacKinnion continued to say "I'm sure in training camp next year we'll figure it out, dissect things, and come back better."

That quote shows the type of leader that MacKinnion is and it makes sense that his team won the Stanley Cup one year after that quote. The Toronto Maple Leafs need change and they need a divorce from Marner, and potentially a few others, or the same thing will continue to happen.

The fanbase is losing hope and even if they win Game 6 on Friday night, it may not be good enough to win the series and keep this broken marraige apart.