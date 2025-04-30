How Leafs' poor performances are causing fans to fury

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing hockey in late April, which can mean only one thing: They are causing their fans anxiety. After taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Leafs have lost Game 4 and 5 to the Ottawa Senators. The best-of-seven series will now shift back to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday. Leafs fans will be hoping and praying that the Leafs can win the series and not have to return to Toronto for Game 7.

After failing to sweep the series in game four, the Leafs returned home for game five on Tuesday night. Fans were hoping to close out the series on home ice, but the Leafs played their worst game of the series and lost 4-0. The result has left fans feeling furious, especially with the Leafs top players. Failing to execute on numerous chances, passing too often instead of shooting, and giving up a shorthanded goal, it was not a good night for any player wearing blue and white.

Game 6 will be in Ottawa, with the Senators having all the momentum. After the disappointing loss in Game 5, the Leafs players tried to play it cool in front of the media, but they are letting this series slip away. After the loss in game five, Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev said, "We're up 3-2 in the series. I think we're fine."

I hope he's right because right now, the Leafs don't look "fine."

The Leafs will need to score first and often in Game 6 to take the Ottawa crowd out of the game. That means having guys parked in front of the Senators net for tips, screening, or scoring on rebounds. Something they're not doing enough of that has worked in the past. The Leafs' mindset should be to put everything on net. Forget about all the fancy plays and the endless back and forth passing, just shoot the puck. You can't score if you don't put the puck on the net.

Toronto Maple Leafs Need to Win Game 6

The Leafs have a talented enough team to do great things in the playoffs, but they need to play smart. Even though they've lost the last two games and have failed to close out the series, they have been doing a lot of good things. The Leafs are winning faceoffs and have been outshooting the Senators all series. However, a few things that they were doing in the first three games that aren't working anymore are the power play (0-for-7 in the last two games), winning the majority of the one-on-one puck battles, and putting pressure on the Senators goaltender.

Getting some offense from the core four would be nice, too. They looked great in the first two games but have slowly disappeared. Fans expect the guys who get paid the most to be the ones to score the most. As I mentioned before, they need to stop trying to make fancy plays and just shoot the puck. The goal doesn't need to be pretty, so long as it crosses the goal line. I, like many others, will be expecting big performances from Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

The time is now to put this series away and move on to round two. Anthony Stolarz will need to have his best game of the playoffs and shut the door on any scoring chances by the Senators. The Leafs will need to score first and battle hard on every shift if they want to make it to the second round.