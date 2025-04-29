Auston Matthews explains why he was absent from Leafs practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an opportunity to close out the first-round series against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. It is something they have only done one other time in this modern era of the team -- we are all way too familiar with that fact -- but now they can do it in emphatic fashion over their provincial rival; squashing them in five games.

On Monday, in the one practice before gameday, captain Auston Matthews was not seen at Leafs practice and was not on the ice for the rest of the day. What sent some fans into a severe panic, was quickly explained by the team after the on-ice session was done. Matthews did not participate so that he could rest.

At optional practice Tuesday, Matthews was the first Leaf on the ice and after finishing up, explained further as to why he was absent from practice the previous day.

"Just listen to the body sometimes,” Matthews said. “Sometimes you feel like you just need a little bit of rest or time off the ice. I think it’s not a big deal."

The 27-year-old center was then urged by reporters to specifically say with a percentage, how healthy he thinks he is heading into Game 5. In response, Matthews somewhat brushed off the request and let everyone know just how hard everyone is playing, so it's natural that some people are feeling the result of games a couple days after. And again, stressing that it is not a big deal.

“I think everybody’s grinding right now,” he said. “It’s that point in the season where it’s hard, physical hockey. You’re ready to go through different things. It’s nothing that’s abnormal, everyone is grinding and playing hard right now, it’s not a big deal.”

You would think several years in Toronto, Matthews would know that trying to convince any member of Leafs media or any fan, that something is not a big deal, is a waste of breath. Especially when the captain and top player on this team is clearly currently dealing with some sort of health issue.

This season, Matthews missed 15 games with an upper-body injury. And while at times it certainly showed that he had a nagging problem, so far in the playoffs it is not showing at all. Through the four games of the series, the centerman is tied for second in points on the team with six, and has played at least 18 minutes and 27 shifts in each game.

He's certainly playing at a high level, so maybe Matthews could take a rest day every now and again.

The Maple Leafs are back home in Toronto hosting the Senators in Game 5 of the series Tuesday night. They can be the first team to win their series in the playoffs this year. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.