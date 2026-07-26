Gord Stellick isn't buying the Maple Leafs' offseason hype

John Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs have been very busy during the NHL's offseason. The Leafs' new general manager and his front office partner, senior advisor Mats Sundin, have made a multitude of moves to reshape the organization, both on and off the ice.

A disastrous 2025-26 season saw the Maple Leafs miss the playoffs for the first time in ten years. That led to a massive overhaul within the team's management and coaching departments. Then, Chayka began working on the roster in hopes of a return to the postseason in 2026-27.

Chayka and the Maple Leafs took the immediate momentum of winning the NHL Draft Lottery and the right to pick top prospect Gavin McKenna, and ran with it. They hired new coach Jim Hiller and brought in high-profile players like defenseman Darren Raddysh and goaltender Sergei Brobrovsky. Many NHL observers have viewed the Leafs as offseason "winners" in their attempt to return to prominence. Yet, one-time Leafs' GM Gord Stellick recently provided a reality check on the team's maneuvers.

Why Gord Stellick Warns Leafs' Fans to Temper Their Excitement

NHL Network Radio host Stellick has a long-time connection to Toronto through his former employment and years in broadcasting. He was recently asked about his views on the Maple Leafs' offseason while appearing on the 100% Hockey podcast with hosts Daren Millard and John Shannon.

He called the 2025-25 season the most disappointing in Maple Leafs' history, even though the team had more talent than many of the other floundering editions of the franchise. He said he was "perplexed" by how everything went south, including the goaltending, the special teams, and the inability to play former coach Craig Berube's system that was so successful the season before.

Stellick noted how "everything went off the rails" and called last year "unexpected." He observed how the organization's outlook changed with the "sexiness" of winning the lottery, which helped meld a growing disconnect between the team and its fans.

Shannon then questioned whether all of the Leafs' changes in ownership, management, coaching, and with players would put them in a better spot, specifically asking if the Bobrovsky, Raddysh, and Hiller additions were good investments. In answering his own query, he said, "I don't think any of them are slam dunks."

Stellick agreed. He prefaced that he's not being negative, but needs to see it first. The former Leafs' GM also commented that Chayka needed to make moves and "good on him that he has made some moves." He cautioned, however, that everyone should wait and see how they play out. "I mean, Nashville won July 1 a couple of years ago in a bigger splash, and we know that never played out on the ice."

"I mean, Nashville won July 1 a couple of years ago in a bigger splash, and we know that never played out on the ice." Gord Stellick on Leafs' offseason

He remarked that getting over last year's debacle should happen with a return to health of key players like Auston Matthews and Chris Tanev and improved goaltending. Yet, he wondered if getting to what he called "the mushy middle" in just trying to make the playoffs is okay. He said the team and its fans are not really thinking of winning the Stanley Cup anymore (they have the 13th best odds) and called it "sad."

Then, Stellick wondered if the coming season is a one-year blip, saying the team is not in a full rebuild. He called that the best hope. "Is it a one-year blip and we get back into the stratosphere that we were in two years ago?" He said he would have to be skeptical of that, but observed things needed to be played out on the ice.

While it is easy to get swept up in the summer excitement of new player arrivals and roster adjustments, the former GM and NHL Network Radio host rightly reminds us that offseason "winners" do not always translate to regular-season success. As the buzz fades and training camp approaches, the real test for the Maple Leafs will be how they perform on the ice when the pressure mounts. Time will tell if the front office's moves pay off, but for now, Stellick's reality check is a healthy reminder to temper the excitement.