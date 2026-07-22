Maple Leafs' offseason ranked among the best by NHL analyst

John Chayka and Mats Sundin continue to receive praise for their first offseason in charge of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The new front office duo hired a new coach, Jim Hiller, along with big-name players such as defenseman Darren Raddysh and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. They also drafted Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft and revamped the team's group of bottom-six forwards in free agency.

Most of the moves have been endorsed, as the Leafs look to return to the playoffs in 2026-27. Former NHL goaltender Martin Brodeur was the latest to sing the praises of Toronto's transactions, listing the Maple Leafs among a group of teams that nailed the offseason.

Why Martin Biron Ranks the Leafs' Offseason Among the NHL's Best

For a recent segment on TSN's Domino's That's Hockey, Biron was asked to rank his top 5 best offseasons in the NHL. He ranked the Montreal Canadiens at number five and the Utah Mammoth fourth. Then came the Maple Leafs.

Biron acknowledged that the Leafs were fortunate to win the draft lottery, but adding a talent like McKenna really helps the roster. He then noted the addition of "big-time offensive defenseman" Raddysh. The TSN analyst said the Maple Leafs needed a player of his ilk to help the team's power play and provide offense from the blue line, a weakness of Toronto's in recent years.

Next, Biron discussed the addition of Bobrovsky. He acknowledged not knowing what the distribution of games might look like between Bobrovsky, Anthony Stolarz, and upstart Artur Akhtyamov. He said Toronto needed to address its crease and did so by bringing in Bobrovsky.

The two teams that finished ahead of Toronto in Biron's rankings were the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals. The Panthers were overcome by injuries last season, but added Brady Tkachuk to an already loaded Stanley Cup-winning roster. Biron also noted their additions of veterans Jacob Markstrom to take over for Bobrovsky and defenseman Radko Gudas.

Biron liked the Capitals' sign-and-trade for Alex Tuch, but especially liked the acquisition of Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues. He liked how the moves supported the return of franchise icon Alex Ovechkin.

Biron's top-five offseason ranking underscores just how brutal the Atlantic Division will be. With three of his top five teams residing in the Atlantic, the Maple Leafs face a gauntlet against their biggest rivals.

Toronto will not only battle the historic surging Montreal Canadiens but also a heavyweight Florida Panthers team that welcomes back arch-nemesis Gudas, the player who infamously ended Auston Matthews' season. These blockbuster summer moves set the stage for an incredibly fierce, intriguing divisional race as these rivals fight for playoff positioning.