The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost their last eight games, and the playoffs have become a far cry away. Thursday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks was monumental for a handful of players, and sent a new, hopeful message to the fans: We may not make the playoffs, but we are here to play.

The Leafs put up a physical 6-4 comeback win against the Ducks, after being down 3-1. Michael Pezzetta was recalled from the Marlies for his Leafs debut, where he dropped the gloves with Jeffery Viel off the draw for his first career fight. On his way to the box, clearly fired up, he gestured for the fans to join in. The building was revitalized with emotion, and the fight set the tone for the game..

MICHAEL PEZZETTA DROPS THE GLOVES WITH JEFFREY VIEL RIGHT OFF THE DRAW IN HIS LEAFS DEBUT 🫨👊 pic.twitter.com/c5W6VCZQDX — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 12, 2026

Auston Matthews snapped his 12-game scoring drought with a powerplay goal assisted by Knies and Nylander halfway through the second, and the Leafs wouldn't let off the gas for the rest of the game.

In true Leafs fashion, just when things get good, tragedy strikes. Just after scoring the meaningful goal, Matthews received a dirty knee-to-knee hit by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas, and was left crumpled on the ice in pain. He left the game and did not return. This is not the first time Gudas has laid a dirty knee-to-knee, and is starting to become known for his dangerous plays. Although there was no immediate retaliation in defence of the captain, the team started playing with more of an edge.

Around five minutes later John Taveres scored another powerplay goal, where Knies picked up his second assist of the night, as well as Macceli earning a second point.

The third period was nothing short of a show. Toronto scored three straight goals by Nylander, Groulx and Knies yet again. Easton Cowan, to the surprise of everyone in attendance including the Leafs’ bench also dropped the gloves for his first NHL fight. The kid rushed to Nick Roberston’s defence after being hit by LaCombe with no hesitation. Cowboy didn’t lay LaCombe out or knock any teeth, but it definitely sent a message, especially coming from a rookie. When asked about the rookie’s fight after the game, Nylander said, “Oh yeah. It was awesome”.

Easton Cowan gets in a scrap with Jackson LaCombe 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZtayQ7mIpX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 13, 2026

This game represented that the Leafs are still here, still trying, and maybe showed more effort than they have since returning from the Olympic break. The real test of effort will be if Toronto can carry this momentum into Saturday night’s game against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres.