Good or bad, Easton Cowan will shape the Maple Leafs' future

Easton Cowan is no longer just a prospect - his impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs could define the team's future, for better or worse.

Cowan, drafted by the Leafs in the first round, 28th overall, in 2023, is Toronto's top prospect and ready to begin life as a professional hockey player. It just so happens that the Maple Leafs have an opening among their top six forwards after the departure of Mitch Marner.

The former London Knight is the Leafs' biggest trade chip, presenting a fascinating scenario. Maple Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving must weigh his need for a top-six forward on a contending team versus the ceiling of Cowan, a potential fixture in the team's lineup for years to come.

Cowan's fate promises to be one of the biggest stories from now through the Leafs' preseason and regular season. One way or another, he is poised to play a major role in the Maple Leafs' trajectory moving forward.

When the Maple Leafs drafted Cowan, the pick was a surprise to many. Most considered the pick a reach. Since then, he's made the selection look brilliant.

In the two years after the Leafs selected him, Cowan dominated junior hockey. In 2024, he won the Red Tilson Trophy as the Ontario Hockey League Player of the Year, leading the Knights to the Memorial Cup, only to lose in the final.

After two preseason stints with the Leafs, Cowan was returned to London for the 2024-2025 season and a final year of junior hockey. He was named the OHL Playoff MVP for a second time in 2025 and led the Knights back to the Memorial Cup, this time leading London to victory.

Cowan was a strong leader for the Knights, playing two-way hockey, and his stock has risen. TSN analyst Craig Button recently described Cowan as a player who has "that burning desire" that the Leafs need more of. Button stated he expects Cowan to play with the Maple Leafs this season.

Button did stress that he didn't know how long it would take for Cowan to develop. He suggested Cowan's development may range from a few months to a couple of years.

Treliving's dilemma is that the Leafs are in the peak of their championship window with Auston Matthews and William Nylander both in their late twenties. Much of the remaining roster is littered with older players. Matthew Knies is the team's only impact player under twenty-five.

The Maple Leafs' biggest task is finding a player that fits a top-six role among the forwards. Treliving took a flyer with the acquisition of Matias Maccelli. Finding a more established, proven top-six option on the trade market could require giving up Cowan.

By trading Cowan, Treliving risks giving up a likely long-time staple of the organization for years to come for an incoming player that may not solve the problem. Keep him, and the timeline of developing into a top-six role may not mesh with the rest of the roster.

The best-case scenario for the Leafs would be Cowan grabbing hold of a job within the team's top two lines. That's a big ask for someone who has yet to play a professional game and was a late first-round pick.

Cowan, however, is determined to make it happen. He recently stated about landing a spot with the Maple Leafs that it "is up to me." His work ethic and determination shouldn't be doubted.

Whether traded or kept, Easton Cowan is about to leave a mark with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His influence could shape the franchise for years to come.